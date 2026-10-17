Lakers Get Major Trade News on $27M Center as Dalton Knecht Talks Heat Up

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for solutions to their excessive roster size. One piece has to be moved to get to 15 players on standard deals, and plenty of speculation has nailed down Dalton Knecht. Two options are on the table: either he is cut or traded.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Lakers will much rather prefer the option of moving Knecht for some return.

“The Lakers have continued making recent trade calls in attempts to move Dalton Knecht instead of outright waiving him, with L.A. having communication with the Bucks, Bulls, and Jazz, among others, sources told @ClutchPoints. It’s become clear Knecht’s future isn’t with the Lakers,” Siegel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The Chicago Bulls are an interesting mention because Jalen Smith. The Lakers appear to be on the lookout for the 26-year-old big man.

Lakers Contact With Bulls May Open Pathway to Trade for Smith

Smith, 26, is an enticing option and one that the Lakers may very well key in on. He has the qualities they are looking for in the frontcourt, and his deal is actually team-friendly. He is set to make around $9.4 million as part of his three-year, $27 million deal.

Smith will hit the unrestricted free agency market next summer, which makes it the deadline for something for him. If Chicago wants to get a return for Smith, it will have to move him now.

Only rumors link Smith with a move to L.A. at this point but with the deadline to have the required league roster number approaching, decisions will have to be made fast. Knecht could be a chip for a trade but moving him for Smith will still keep the Lakers at 16 standard contracted players.

As such, the Lakers may have to move two pieces to accommodate a new addition.

The Potential Contributions for Smith

Smith could be the remedy for missing out on Jonathan Kuminga. The Lakers had wanted an athletic wing with good defensive coverage and Kuminga checked almost every box. Smith could be the next best thing right now.

Smith may come in for the backup role as he has been for most of his career. He could play anywhere in the frontcourt with his versatility. He would most likely backupstarting center Walker Kessler.

He played 53 games for the Bulls last season but that was his lowest in three seasons before that as he often eclipsed 60 games.

Smith can also stretch the floor behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. He is not a top-tier shooter or a high-volume one but he has his moments from beyond the arc. He is also a good rebounder, averaging 6.7 per game last season.