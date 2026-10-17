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Lakers Get Major Trade News on $27M Center as Dalton Knecht Talks Heat Up

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on November 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for solutions to their excessive roster size. One piece has to be moved to get to 15 players on standard deals, and plenty of speculation has nailed down Dalton Knecht. Two options are on the table: either he is cut or traded.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Lakers will much rather prefer the option of moving Knecht for some return. 

“The Lakers have continued making recent trade calls in attempts to move Dalton Knecht instead of outright waiving him, with L.A. having communication with the Bucks, Bulls, and Jazz, among others, sources told @ClutchPoints. It’s become clear Knecht’s future isn’t with the Lakers,” Siegel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The Chicago Bulls are an interesting mention because Jalen Smith. The Lakers appear to be on the lookout for the 26-year-old big man. 

Lakers Contact With Bulls May Open Pathway to Trade for Smith 

Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 23: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks draws a foul as he drives against Jalen Smith #25 of the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on December 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Smith, 26, is an enticing option and one that the Lakers may very well key in on. He has the qualities they are looking for in the frontcourt, and his deal is actually team-friendly. He is set to make around $9.4 million as part of his three-year, $27 million deal.

Smith will hit the unrestricted free agency market next summer, which makes it the deadline for something for him. If Chicago wants to get a return for Smith, it will have to move him now.

Only rumors link Smith with a move to L.A. at this point but with the deadline to have the required league roster number approaching, decisions will have to be made fast. Knecht could be a chip for a trade but moving him for Smith will still keep the Lakers at 16 standard contracted players.

As such, the Lakers may have to move two pieces to accommodate a new addition.

The Potential Contributions for Smith 

Smith could be the remedy for missing out on Jonathan Kuminga. The Lakers had wanted an athletic wing with good defensive coverage and Kuminga checked almost every box. Smith could be the next best thing right now.

Smith may come in for the backup role as he has been for most of his career. He could play anywhere in the frontcourt with his versatility. He would most likely backupstarting center Walker Kessler

He played 53 games for the Bulls last season but that was his lowest in three seasons before that as he often eclipsed 60 games.

Smith can also stretch the floor behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. He is not a top-tier shooter or a high-volume one but he has his moments from beyond the arc. He is also a good rebounder, averaging 6.7 per game last season. 

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Lakers Get Major Trade News on $27M Center as Dalton Knecht Talks Heat Up

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