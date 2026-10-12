Lakers Expected to Add Fearless 46% 3-Point Sniper to Starting Lineup With Luka

More than halfway into preseason, the Los Angeles Lakers’ starting lineup is still incomplete.

Nearly three weeks ago, head coach JJ Redick revealed that the team’s starting lineup would take take shape through training camp and preseason, but with the Lakers already dealing with what has felt like an influx of injuries, it has been difficult for Redick to assess the best two players to add alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

Amid injuries to Kessler, Collin Sexton and Ziaire Williams, two Lakers — both of them added via free agency in the offseason — have stood out: Sandro Mamukelashvili and Quentin Grimes.

Who Locks Down the Next Lakers Starting Spot?

With the point guard, shooting guard and center positions occupied by the Lakers’ Big Three, that leaves the small forward and power forward roles vacant. If there is someone who has shown he deserves one of the final two starting positions, it is Grimes, according to Khobi Price of the California Post.

“While the Lakers are using the final week to figure out who the starters will be, Quentin Grimes is primed to be one of those starters,” Price wrote. “The 26-year-old wing has started in all three of the team’s preseason games so far, averaging 13.4 points (53.4% shooting, 46.2% on 3-pointers), regardless of who else was available.”

Ultimately, there have been some rumblings around the Lakers that Grimes, who signed a four-year contract in the offseason, is best positioned to claim the fourth starting spot.

“I believe there are four starting locks: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler and Quentin Grimes,” Buha said during a recent episode of his podcast, adding, “I think they need someone who can defend multiple positions, including some of the bigger wings and forwards, someone who can complement Luka and Walker Kessler on the defensive glass.”

Why Grimes Stands Out

Perhaps Grimes has a natural upper hand thanks to him having experience playing alongside Doncic when both players were in Dallas.

“And his complementary skills as a shooter and point-of-attack defender fill the needs the team has around their three marquee players,” Price wrote. “Not only is Grimes a lock for the rotation, but it’s a safe bet he’ll be a starter, too.”

Especially if Grimes keeps up the production he has had this preseason — particularly the 46.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc! — he would have a rock solid case to earn a starting nod.

After all, the Lakers are betting big time on the former Philadelphia 76ers wing. L.A. signed Grimes to a $60 million contract in the summer, with the hopes of making him the team’s primary on-ball defender on one end of the court and a dependable 3-point shooter on the other.

If Grimes does secure the starting small forward position, that leaves one more opening for the Lakers to address, with the power forward position arguably being even more important. The good news is that the Lakers have quite a few options to consider, from Mamukelashvili and Williams, two players who have received effusive praise early into their Lakers career, down to 22-year-old up-and-comer Adou Thiero.