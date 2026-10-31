Lakers Trade Pitch Lands $27 Million Bulls Forward, Moves Jaden Hardy

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a solid start in the post-LeBron James era, with a 4-2 record including their latest loss Friday night by a 112-95 score to the Golden State Warriors.

But a new trade pitch published Saturday and aimed at the Lakers and Chicago Bulls would strengthen Los Angeles up front where they lack depth behind newly acquired center Walker Kessler, while giving up no more than a fifth-year shooting guard and a couple of second-round draft picks in the upcoming decade.

According to the trade proposal spelled out on the roster construction site FanSpo, the Lakers would acquire Jalen Smith from the Bulls for Jaden Hardy and two second-round picks.

Los Angeles needs frontcourt help behind Kessler, who signed a four-year, $130 million deal, and Smith’s expiring contract would address it without a long-term commitment.

The Lakers would also send their 2032 and 2033 second-round selections, giving Chicago two future assets. Smith earns $9.4 million with one year remaining on a three-year, $27 million deal, while Hardy is owed $6 million this season. Los Angeles is over the tax line and capped at the first apron, so the swap adds $3.4 million to its payroll. Chicago would drop under the cap by the same amount.

Jalen Smith and Jaden Hardy Career Profiles

Smith, 26, was born March 16, 2000, in Portsmouth, Virginia, and stands 6-foot-9. He won Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year honors twice at Mount Saint Joseph in Baltimore and was a 2018 McDonald’s All-American.

At Maryland, he averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks as a sophomore and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors. Phoenix drafted him 10th overall in 2020, and he reached the NBA Finals in his rookie season with the Suns. Indiana acquired him in February 2022, and Chicago signed him to his three-year, $27 million contract in July 2024.

He has averaged 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds across roughly 330 games. Last season, he posted 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point range.

Hardy, 24, was born July 5, 2002, in Detroit and stands 6-foot-4. A five-star recruit from Coronado High School in Henderson, Nevada, he skipped college for the G League Ignite. Sacramento selected him 37th overall in 2022 and sent him to Dallas on draft night.

He reached the 2024 Finals with the Mavericks, when they lost in five games to the Boston Celtics, then signed a three-year, $18 million extension and landed with Washington in February 2026. The Lakers acquired him on July 7 with two future seconds in the Deandre Ayton deal. Hardy owns career averages of 8.4 points in about 15 minutes per game, with 38.6 percent from 3-point range. He scored 12.6 points in 20.4 minutes with the Wizards last season.

Lakers or Bulls: Who Wins the Jalen Smith Trade Pitch

FanSpo‘s BBall Index LEBRON ratings credit Los Angeles with about three additional wins and Chicago with a similar loss.

The Lakers fill a need. Smith can space the floor for Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, rebound, and pair with Kessler or play power forward. Backup options have included Kevon Looney behind Kessler. Los Angeles already spent unprotected 2031 and 2033 firsts plus 2028 and 2030 swaps to land Kessler.

Chicago already has Nic Claxton and Zach Collins in the middle. Hardy would join Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson as a scoring reserve, and the Bulls would collect two seconds while shedding an expiring deal. His $6 million club option for 2027-28 gives Chicago another year of control.

The projections favor Los Angeles in the short term, while Chicago’s return centers on cap space, a younger guard and future picks.

So, who says no?