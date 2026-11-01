Lakers First-Round Pick Gets Major Update After Brutal Warriors Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers could have another young player available as they attempt to recover from an embarrassing collapse against the Golden State Warriors.

Rookie guard Cameron Carr was absent from the NBA’s official injury report released Saturday, Oct. 31, ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Toronto Raptors.

The development raises the possibility that the Lakers’ 2026 first-round pick could finally make his NBA debut after missing the start of the season with a right oblique strain.

His potential availability comes one day after Los Angeles blew a 25-point lead in a 112-95 loss to Golden State.

Cameron Carr Moves Closer to Lakers Debut

Carr was not included in the NBA’s latest injury report after previously being ruled out because of his oblique injury.

The 21-year-old guard has yet to appear in a regular-season game for Los Angeles.

However, he has made progress in his recovery after missing significant time during the preseason.

Carr recently resumed full-contact practice with the Lakers’ G League affiliate, an important step toward returning to competitive basketball.

Although his removal from the injury report suggests he could be available Sunday, the Lakers have not confirmed whether he will enter the rotation.

Coach JJ Redick could also choose to ease him back into action rather than immediately assign him meaningful minutes.

Lakers’ Stunning Loss Adds Urgency to Roster Decisions

Los Angeles looked firmly in control against Golden State on Friday.

Behind Luka Dončić’s explosive start, the Lakers opened a 38-15 lead after the first quarter.

Their advantage eventually reached 25 points.

But the Warriors flipped the game with a 38-15 second quarter, wiping out the deficit before halftime.

Golden State continued its surge after the break and ultimately won by 17 points.

Stephen Curry scored 31 points, while Dončić finished with 37 for Los Angeles.

The Lakers’ offensive struggles were particularly glaring in the fourth quarter, when they managed just 15 points.

The defeat dropped Los Angeles to 4-2 and exposed problems that Redick will need to address as the season progresses.

Carr would not be expected to immediately fix those issues, but his shooting could eventually provide another option.

Cameron Carr Could Provide Additional Shooting

The Lakers acquired Carr with the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

The former Baylor guard entered the league with a reputation as an athletic perimeter scorer capable of stretching defenses.

At 6-foot-5, Carr offers size and scoring potential in the backcourt.

His shooting was particularly intriguing during summer league, where he showed an ability to create offense from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles hopes that skill set can eventually complement Dončić and Austin Reaves.

However, Carr faces competition for playing time from established guards Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton.

Redick also has the option of giving the rookie additional developmental minutes in the G League.

For now, the biggest development is that Carr appears to have cleared an important hurdle in his recovery.

Whether his first NBA opportunity arrives against Toronto remains uncertain.

Following the collapse against Golden State, the Lakers could use another productive contributor as they return home Sunday.