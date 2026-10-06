Lakers Get Great News as Rookie ‘Excites’ in Preseason Debut

Third-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick is going to have a hard time keeping rookie Cameron Carr off his rotation.

Carr turned heads Monday with an impressive performance in the Lakers’ preseason debut against the Sacramento Kings, posting 19 points (7-of-13 FG), three rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes of action. He put on a show — knocking down three triples, throwing down highlight-reel dunks and finishing through contact. He even flashed a Kevin Durant-esque game by rising over his defender for a midrange jumper.

NBA TV’s Sean Little was impressed with Carr’s ability to create his own offense.

“Outside of Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic, it’s going to be big for the Lakers to find players who can handle the ball, and Cam Carr may be one of those guys,” Little said.

“He can also score… Cameron showed up and did his thing — 5 of 9 from the floor. I am excited to see him, a rookie guy getting opportunities,” added the analyst.

Cameron Carr Shines in Lakers Debut

Carr admitted he was “nervous” to wear a Lakers uniform in a competitive game for the first time in his career. But once he saw a few buckets go in, he felt at home.

“I was definitely nervous, but I mean, it’s basketball; I enjoy having fun, so I got to go out there and have another opportunity to play basketball, and now at the highest level, so it’s fun, get to compete with my guys,” Carr told reporters after the game.

Lakers Fans React to Cameron Carr

Scores of fans and analysts expressed excitement about Carr, who was projected to be a lottery pick before falling to the Lakers at No. 24 in the NBA Draft.

“#Lakers looking like they found a steal in Cameron Carr,” wrote Lakers Nation.

“i think we got one in cam carr yall,” wrote Coach Rome. “he kinda just has to be in the rotation.”

“Cameron Carr will be one of the best value contracts in the league in the not-so-distant future,” wrote NBA writer Damien Peters.

“How is JJ Redick going to pull off keeping Cam Carr on the bench this year?” asked LakersGuru on X.

“How this kid landed to the Lakers late in the first round of the NBA draft was crazy,” wrote LakeShow Highlights. “The Lakers rookie can flat out score the basketball. If JJ Redick gives him minutes next to Luka and Austin Reaves, the game will only get easier for him.”

“Cam Carr looking bouncy + shot looking like absolute water in his debut,” wrote X account Basketball University.

Cameron Carr and the Lakers will be back in action Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors before hosting the Kings in a rematch on Thursday. They will wrap up preseason with games against the Warriors (Oct. 13) and Denver Nuggets (Oct. 16). The Lakers open their regular season campaign vs. the Warriors on Oct. 21.