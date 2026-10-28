Lakers Cut Ties With Young Forward, Sign New Backup Center

The Los Angeles Lakers have waived two-way forward AK Okereke in the team’s latest roster move, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Okereke never played in NBA action during his time with the Lakers, and though there was a chance he could get minutes this season, he’s now no longer on the team.

With the Lakers’ Okereke decision, the team quickly signed a new backup center on a two-way contract.

Lakers Cut Ties With AK Okereke

As Scotto reported, Okereke is the latest casualty of the Lakers’ roster cuts, as before him, Dalton Knecht was waived just before the start of the season.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving two-way forward AK Okereke, league sources told @hoopshype,” he wrote in a post on X.

The 6’7″ forward was on a two-way contract with the team over the summer after a strong final college season.

“Okereke (6’7”, 245) appeared in 36 games (35 starts) as a graduate transfer at Vanderbilt in 2025-26, averaging 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 26.2 minutes, while shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point range. The 23-year-old helped lead the Commodores to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012,” the team wrote in a statement.

“Okereke will wear No. 31 for the Purple and Gold and is a member of the Lakers 2026 summer league roster.” But as mentioned, he’s not on the roster, with the Lakers already making a move to add another center.

Los Angeles Adds Backup Center

After the Okereke news, Scotto reported the Lakers have signed Lawson Lovering as one of the team’s new backup centers.

“Just In: The Los Angeles Lakers and Lawson Lovering have agreed to a two-way deal, agent Drew Kelso of @OneMotiveSports told @hoopshype,” he wrote in a separate post. “The 7-foot center averaged 7.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in two games with the Memphis Grizzlies last season.”

Lovering played at both the University of Colorado and the University of Utah during his college career. He is a traditional big man who could offer the Lakers some much-needed rebounding and rim protection.

The Lakers were searching for a new backup big man, and found him in Lovering.

There weren’t a ton of backup big man options for the Lakers, and while waiving Bronny James or Jaden Hardy to get Dwight Powell was on the table, it looks like Rob Pelinka was eyeing a less risky move instead.

Questions remain on how the Lakers’ frontcourt depth will look, but for the time being, Okereke is on the way out, and Lovering is taking his roster spot.