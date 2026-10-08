Lakers Could Add Gifted Former 19 PPG Scorer to Starting Lineup Alongside Luka

With two preseason games in the books, the Los Angeles Lakers’ starting lineup battle is very much active.

Entering this season, the biggest question around the Lakers was how they would approach filling out the starting lineup. As team reporter Jovan Buha noted, there are two spots up for grabs.

“I believe there are four starting locks: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler and Quentin Grimes,” Buha said during a recent episode of his podcast.

As for what the Lakers are looking for out of their final two starters, let’s just say those battling for the nod better showcase some strong defensive chops.

“I think they need someone who can defend multiple positions,” Buha expressed, “including some of the bigger wings and forwards, someone who can complement Luka and Walker Kessler on the defensive glass … I could make a case for as many as six players: Jake LaRavia, Ziaire Williams, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jarred Vanderbilt, Adou Thiero and Matisse Thybulle.”

Lakers Newcomer a Dark Horse Starting Option?

One name Buha did not mention is exciting rookie guard Cameron Carr. The No. 24 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Carr has already excited Lakers fans with his high upside potential. While it is likely that Carr will have to prove quite a lot to head coach JJ Redick before he receives consideration for the starting lineup, Fansided’s Rucker Haringey believes Carr could emerge as a starter.

“The most straightforward way Carr can help this team is to defy the odds and become a quality rookie starter for a team capable of making a deep playoff run,” Haringey wrote. “That will require him to build on the solid shooting he showed during his collegiate career. He made 37 percent of his shots behind the arc last season on reasonable volume.”

When a late first round pick cracks the starting lineup as a rookie, it’s often because an injury opened the door for him. But the Lakers’ situation seems particularly unique. If no two players clearly stick out for the final two starting spots, it isn’t far-fetched to think that even a rookie like Carr could rise into that role.

“Los Angeles needs him to become a true bomber from deep if they want to reach their full offensive potential,” Haringey wrote. “Luka’s gravity should give Carr great looks as a wing shooter. If he can up his percentage into something close to 40 percent on a heavy diet of corner 3s, it could turn him into a massive weapon for the Lakers. That’s a big ask for a rookie, but it’s not an impossible dream for a player with Carr’s athletic gifts. Becoming a borderline elite shooter with a solid effort on the defensive end could turn Carr into one of the best rookies in the NBA.”

Carr Has L.A. Hopeful About its Rookie

It is something Lakers fans want to celebrate so often but don’t get to. From recent failed first round picks like Jalen Hood-Schifino to (sigh) Dalton Knecht, it has been quite a while since the Lakers have had a first round pick who panned out.

Carr hasn’t played a drop of regular season basketball yet, so let’s not get too ahead of the game. But there are legitimate reasons to be excited about what he could show as a rookie.

Carr is coming off a breakout season at Baylor University, boosting his scoring average from 3.2 points per game over his first two years to nearly 19 points per game as a junior last season. The 21-year-old shot an efficient 49 percent overall and 37 percent from the 3-point line.