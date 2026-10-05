Lakers Get Good Trade News on 7’0″ Sharpshooting Unicorn After New Report

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t need to make any moves after LeBron James’ departure to show they were headed in a new direction. Once L.A. acquired Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a seismic sign-and-trade, it was officially the start of something truly unique.

Only time will tell what the new-look Lakers will look like next season, but no one can ignore the sheer roster turnover and the new identity of the team that has been cultivated over the last few months.

Lakers Need a Backup for Kessler, and They Have Options

Ever since Deandre Ayton — for all his troubles, from his often-low motor to his frustrating shortcomings — was sent to the Washington Wizards, many have been left asking what the Lakers will do to address their thin center depth. It seems like the Lakers will only find an answer through a trade. There have been numerous speculated big man targets for the Lakers, but one player the Lakers reportedly had some interest in this offseason was Milwaukee Bucks big man Kel’el Ware.

According to NBA insider Kevin O’Conner, the Bucks wouldn’t oppose trading their 22-year-old potential star.

“Ware and Myles Turner could help Milwaukee figure out what comes next, or they could help somebody else win a championship. Ware never really earned the trust of Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, so it’ll be fascinating to see what he does with a longer leash under new head coach Taylor Jenkins,” O’Conner wrote. “On one hand, his raw numbers are amazing: Ware averaged 11.1 points, 9 boards and 1.1 blocks in only 22.1 minutes while shooting nearly 40% from 3. But his defensive effort and focus came and went, so Spo never could empower him with more consistent minutes. … But there’s nothing stopping Milwaukee from entertaining offers for both of them, or any of the players on the roster during this transitional year.”

O’Conner also noted that the Lakers are among a few teams that should have interest in Ware, the No. 15 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

“For Turner or Ware,” O’Conner wrote, “I would argue that seven of the top 13 teams in my power rankings should have interest: the Celtics, Knicks, Lakers, Pistons, Raptors, Sixers and Timberwolves.”

Finding a Backup Could Be a Make-or-Break Thing

Although Kessler, 25, is expected to be Luka Doncic’s long-term frontcourt partner, especially after the Lakers surrendered all that they did to land Kessler, things will get complicated if head coach JJ Redick is forced to play the young big man huge minutes.

While the Lakers see the formula to compete for a championship with Doncic leading the way, the roster is still a couple of pieces away from being complete. That’s what will make this team all the more intriguing to watch as the new season unfolds.

The one thing that is working for the Lakers is time, though there isn’t a ton of it. If L.A. is unable to strike a trade for a backup center before the regular season starts later this month, they will likely let things play out until the trade deadline draws closer before exploring potential targets.