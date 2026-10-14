Lakers Great Great Update Regarding Nikola Jokic Pipe Dream

The past few months have shown reports confirming that the Los Angeles Lakers view Nikola Jokic as their ultimate dream target. Jokic is arguably still the best player in the NBA and has a close friendship with Luka Doncic. However, it remains an extremely unlikely scenario due to Jokic speaking positively about the Denver Nuggets and the Lakers having minimal trade assets.

One of those two variables appear less unrealistic after a report from The Athletic’s John Hollinger:

“Whatever Denver does this season feels almost secondary to what it means for the franchise after the season, when three-time MVP Nikola Jokic will become an unrestricted free agent. While the best Nugget ever has insisted that he wants to stay in Denver and sign a massive five-year deal worth a projected $360 million, there is justifiable paranoia in the Mile High City that the shortcomings of the rest of the roster may cause his eye to wander. Certainly, 29 other teams are scheming for how they might lure him away come July.”

The story claims that Denver is feeling paranoia since Jokic will be a free agent once he foregoes his player option. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon remain trusted sidekicks, but the Nuggets taking steps back could impact this decision.

Why Nikola Jokic News Is Good For Lakers

The term pipe dream has been used to describe the Lakers’ interest in Jokic due to the unlikely nature. Denver was eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the first seed last season, including a heartbreaking elimination game with Anthony Edwards out.

Jokic has a real reason to look around the league and weigh his options. Every public comment from Jokic sees him committing to the Nuggets, but the franchise being afraid adds more pressure. Denver must contend in a loaded Western Conference led by the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

Any hesitance from Jokic to sign can spark a sign and trade next offseason. The Lakers would have to part with Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler in such a scenario. An end goal of Jokic and Doncic teaming together would see the Lakers likely giving up anything to make that happen.

Most Likely Nikola Jokic Scenario

Jokic having such different motivating factors from most NBA superstars make his decisions more difficult to forecast. Playing in the Los Angeles market doesn’t appeal to him in the way it did to land free agents LeBron James or Shaquille O’Neal.

There is no reason for us to believe that Jokic is lying about his desire to stay in Denver. Jokic has only known the Nuggets as his NBA home and enjoys getting to live a quieter life in a smaller market than most other stars of his caliber.

Denver failing to contend is what the Lakers must root for to have any chance at Jokic. If things fall apart, the Lakers and every other team would be interested. The Golden State Warriors are another high-profile team, and they’ve been planning to go after the next superstar.