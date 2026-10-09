Lakers Get Revealing Injury News Amid Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton Concerns

It appears that the Los Angeles Lakers have been somewhat rocked with injuries … yes, already.

The good news was that the Lakers got back star guard Austin Reaves for Thursday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. In a narrow victory, Reaves made his production felt but was (predictably) rusty. Meanwhile, Lakers Nation still awaits the debut of Walker Kessler, the team’s marquee offseason acquisition who has missed all three preseason games so far.

Kessler is among several Lakers dealing with some knick-knack ailments. Although head coach JJ Redick has seemingly brushed off any concerns, fans are growing a little antsy.

Lakers Get Update on Two Key Stars

Kessler has been a notable absence, but so has backup guard Collin Sexton, who is expected to be the Lakers’ lead table-setter after superstar point guard Luka Doncic. With Kessler and Sexton yet to suit up, fans are getting worried about both players’ availability come opening night. But coach Redick insists neither player is dealing with anything major, adding that Kessler is expected to play in the preseason.

“Kessler, the 7-foot-2 center the Lakers acquired from the Jazz as part of a four-year, $130 million sign-and-trade, hasn’t played in the preseason yet after jamming his finger during a practice,” Khobi Price of the California Post reported. “Redick said the team will examine Kessler’s finger on Friday, before adding that the ailment isn’t concerning and that Kessler will play during the preseason. The Lakers have two more preseason games after Thursday: Tuesday vs. the Warriors in Las Vegas and Oct. 16 vs. the Nuggets in Los Angeles.”

According to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, Redick said Kessler is day-to-day with a finger injury.

As for Sexton, Redick replied “no” when asked if there was any doubt that the 27-year-old would be available for the first game of the regular season on Oct. 21, according to Lakers journalist Jovan Buha.

Kessler Shared Small Update on Injury Absence

In an interview with ESPN’s Mike Breen during the live broadcast of Kings vs. Lakers on Thursday night, Kessler expressed optimism despite missing the first three preseason games.

“Finger’s good,” Kessler said. “Just kind of going through all the protocols right now, talking to coaches, the training staff. … Feeling good.”

“I’m not sure yet,” Kessler said when asked when he anticipates making his Lakers debut. “We’re still talking, and I don’t want to say anything that gets me in trouble. So, we’re still talking about it.”

Meanwhile, Kessler and Sexton aren’t the only two players dealing with something this preseason.

“Walker Kessler, Ziaire Williams, Collin Sexton, Dalton Knecht, Cameron Carr and two-way forward Arthur Kaluma weren’t available against the Kings. Coach JJ Redick said Williams was experiencing soreness, but it isn’t a concern of the team’s,” Price reported.

It seems the Lakers have been hit with an influx of injuries to start the season, which is a devastating statement. But there doesn’t seem to be much concern out of the Lakers organization.

While any team would much rather experience injuries to its star players in the preseason over the regular season, the Lakers need to get healthy and put their top players on the court to develop some early chemistry. L.A. has nine new players at various positions; going into opening night against the Golden State Warriors without much burn isn’t a winning recipe.