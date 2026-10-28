Lakers Get More Bad News on Starting Forward Ahead of Clippers Clash

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without their starting small forward and two other young wings Wednesday night, leaving coach JJ Redick with another lineup puzzle heading into a rematch against the Clippers.

Ziaire Williams has been ruled out because of left foot inflammation and soreness, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The Lakers also ruled out rookie Cameron Carr with a right oblique strain and second-year forward Adou Thiero for left knee injury management.

Luka Doncic will miss the game because of back tightness, adding another significant absence to a team coming off its first loss of the season.

For Williams, the setback is particularly frustrating after a promising start with his hometown team.

Ziaire Williams’ Foot Injury Resurfaces

Williams, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Los Angeles during the offseason, earned the starting small forward job and has opened all four games in Redick’s lineup.

The 6-foot-9 forward has provided the perimeter defense and athleticism the Lakers sought when they signed him following his departure from Brooklyn.

He finished with 11 points, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday’s 136-129 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, his latest absence raises questions about a foot issue that already disrupted his preseason.

Williams previously missed three consecutive preseason games because of swelling in his left foot before returning to practice in mid-October.

“It’s important, man, just to get game reps with each other, but health is key,” Williams told reporters earlier this month, according to the Los Angeles Times.

His latest designation does not establish whether the issue has worsened, and the Lakers have not announced a timetable for his return. JJ Redick will shed more light before the game.

Two Young Wings Remain Sidelined

Carr and Thiero have also been dealing with injuries since the preseason.

Carr, the Lakers’ second-round selection in June, has yet to make his regular-season debut because of his oblique injury.

The 21-year-old Baylor product offers outside shooting and positional versatility, but his absence has delayed his opportunity to compete for minutes.

Thiero, meanwhile, continues to manage his left knee.

The athletic 6-foot-7 forward has the physical tools to defend multiple positions, an area Los Angeles hoped to strengthen following its offseason roster overhaul.

With all three unavailable, Redick could lean more heavily on Jake LaRavia, Matisse Thybulle and Jarred Vanderbilt for wing minutes.

Quentin Grimes could also provide additional perimeter help, although Doncic’s absence creates another need in the backcourt.

Lakers Face Clippers After First Loss

The Lakers enter Wednesday’s game at 3-1 after Portland handed them their first defeat despite Doncic’s 41 points and Austin Reaves‘ 26.

Los Angeles allowed the Trail Blazers to shoot 59% from the field and make 18 3-pointers.

That defensive performance makes Williams’ absence more significant.

The Lakers defeated the Clippers, 125-117, in their first meeting Friday, with Williams contributing 14 points and two steals.

Now, Redick must find another way to contain the Clippers without several rotation options.

Wednesday’s rematch tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

For the Lakers, the challenge extends beyond replacing Williams’ production.

It is finding enough healthy defenders to prevent another difficult night on the perimeter.