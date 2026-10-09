Lakers Newcomer Credits JJ Redick for Surprising Preseason Breakout

Sandro Mamukelashvili arrived in Los Angeles with a reputation as a versatile offensive player. Three preseason games into his Lakers career, he’s showing why JJ Redick wanted him.

The 27-year-old forward scored 19 points off the bench Thursday night, helping the Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 114-110 at Crypto.com Arena for their second preseason victory.

Mamukelashvili shot 7-for-10 from the field, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, while adding four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block.

Afterward, he credited Redick and the Lakers’ coaching staff for making his transition easier.

“I’ll be honest. It’s all Coach JJ and the coaching staff,” Mamukelashvili told Lakers reporter Mike Trudell. “They gave me so much confidence.”

The message from Redick was simple: If he’s open, shoot.

“They told me if I have a good shot to take it, not even hesitate and think about it,” Mamukelashvili said. “So when you know your coach has your back, like there’s not much thinking, you just shoot it.”

JJ Redick’s Confidence Paying Off for Lakers Newcomer

The results have been difficult to ignore.

Through three preseason appearances, Mamukelashvili is averaging 14.0 points, 3.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds in just 19.4 minutes per game.

He’s shooting 57.1% from the field and an identical 57.1% from the 3-point range, connecting on eight of his first 14 attempts.

That’s a remarkable early return for a player who shot 38.9% from deep with the Toronto Raptors last season.

Mamukelashvili averaged career highs of 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 80 games with Toronto, establishing himself as a reliable offensive contributor.

The Lakers rewarded him with a four-year, $52 million contract in July.

But Redick’s interest extended beyond his shooting.

During a recent appearance on ESPN LA 710, the Lakers coach recalled a conversation with Mamukelashvili during free agency about his potential role.

“Don’t get into positions right now. I hate positions. I view you as a basketball player,” Redick said.

Redick later described Mamukelashvili as an “offensive connector” who can create opportunities through his passing, ballhandling and decision-making.

That versatility has already been evident during the preseason.

Mamukelashvili Emerging as Potential Rui Hachimura Replacement

Mamukelashvili is essentially stepping into the role previously occupied by Rui Hachimura, who left the Lakers to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Both forwards provide floor spacing, but Mamukelashvili offers additional playmaking and the ability to operate as a small-ball center.

Redick has already experimented with him at multiple positions, including power forward and center, as the Lakers prepare to build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

His outside shooting could become particularly valuable alongside Walker Kessler, whose interior presence gives Los Angeles a different dimension in the frontcourt.

Mamukelashvili also faces competition from Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle for minutes at forward.

Redick has yet to settle on his complete starting lineup, leaving Mamukelashvili with an opportunity to make his case before the Oct. 21 season opener.

His offensive production is encouraging, although three preseason games are hardly enough to establish a new shooting standard.

For now, Mamukelashvili isn’t worrying about the numbers.

“I think I’ve taken a lot of reps. I work on my shot a lot,” he told Trudell. “So now it’s just muscle memory takes over.”

And with Redick encouraging him to let it fly, the Lakers newcomer appears more than happy to oblige.