Lakers Could Bring Back Josh Hart as ‘Perfect Final Piece’ to Title-Caliber Core

This summer hasn’t been any different for the Los Angeles Lakers in terms of the rumor mill and targets. The front office keyed into some interests, signed some, missed out on others and the rest ended with just being rumors.

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, if any player who wasn’t linked with the Lakers or a rumor this offseason could be a perfect final piece, one of a New York Knicks trio comes to mind.

“If one of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges or Josh Hart shakes loose, I think any of those three will make a ton of sense for this group in one of those spots,” Buha said.

Hart is an interesting pickout because it was the Lakers that drafted him in 2017 and ever since then, he has established himself as a high-end utility player and starter — not just for the Lakers though. He became an NBA champion last season with the Knicks.

Lakers Insider Suggests Josh Hart Could Be Perfect Final Piece

Hart, 31, is one of the consistent veteran presences in the league. The Knicks will always have Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns as the two main guys, but the former Laker has been viewed as a glue guy ever since he set foot in New York.

The work the Knicks put in to be eventual NBA champions for the first time in 53 years didn’t start last season but when pieces like Hart and Brunson became the core of the team.

Adding Hart would bring a sense of balance to the Lakers team and also an NBA champion into the fold. The Lakers are currently stacked in forward spots with additions like Quentin Grimes, Ziaire Williams, and Matisse Thybulle all vying for spots or main rotation minutes.

“You could move Grimes to the bench and give him a larger role or you can have that player swap in for Ziaire or Matisse whoever is starting,” Buha added.

Hart was drafted 30th overall in 2017 by the Utah Jazz before being moved to the Lakers. He did play a considerable amount of games in L.A. in two seasons before being moved in the blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis.

Hart could have been an option if the Knicks were open to trading him. He is on the final guaranteed year of his four year roughly $80.9 million contract. He has a team option for 2027-28 which is a significant commitment. But the franchise will have no issue keeping him alongside other heavy commitments to Brunson, Towns, and Anunoby.

How Hart’s Game Could Give L.A. Edge

Perhaps if situations were different and there was an interest in Hart, the Lakers may have had a credible contention-worthy case before the season tips off. He has the right veteran prime age and is coming off a championship year.

Hart has always had elite rebounding abilities which the Lakers lack in their current wing options. Despite being 6-foot-5, he has no limitations against taller opponents. The Knicks ring could be credited to some of his defensive work alongside that of Towns.

Hart also guarantees versatility in the roster, which isn’t necessarily a problem for the Lakers right now because Grimes and Williams are both versatile forwards. However, Hart makes a stronger case because he has been in the playoff spotlight more than those other two players.