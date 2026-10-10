Lakers Get Major Walker Kessler Injury Update Ahead of Next Preseason Game

The Los Angeles Lakers have played three season games, recording a 2-1 record, with both wins over the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers welcomed back star guard Austin Reaves for Thursday’s 114-110 win over the Kings. Superstar point guard Luka Doncic played in his second preseason game. Meanwhile, star big man Walker Kessler, the team’s marquee offseason acquisition, has remained sidelined this preseason with a finger injury.

Kessler, 25, was acquired from the Utah Jazz in a seismic trade that saw the Lakers surrender two first round picks and a pair of first round pick swaps. It is safe to say that fans are itching to see their team’s prized new pickup hit the court for the first time in purple-and-gold.

Lakers Head Coach Gives the Latest on Walker Kessler

According to Lakers reporter Jovan Buha, head coach JJ Redick said that there is still no firm timetable for Kessler’s preseason debut.

“JJ Redick said ‘we’ll see’ on if Walker Kessler will make his debut against the Warriors on Tuesday,” Buha reported Saturday on X, formerly Twitter, following Lakers practice. “Kessler participated in practice today but didn’t take part in live action. Redick said he might return to scrimmaging tomorrow.”

As Khobi Price of the California Post reported, the Lakers were set to examine Kessler’s injury on Friday.

Said Redick of Kessler’s potential availability for Tuesday’s game, according to Lakers reporter Daniel Starkland: “I would say we’re not committed to that. He definitely, he was in practice today. No live today but he did everything else. So he was in for about half of practice. We’ll see tomorrow if he can do live and we’ll see Monday. We’ll probably do some live Monday but more of a teaching day and a film day. So we’ll see. I can’t commit to that now.”

When asked if Kessler would play if this were the regular season, Redick replied, “Yeah, he’s fine.”

L.A. Needs Kessler to Get Some Preseason Burn

The Lakers have a new roster, and Kessler is the most significant newcomer. Without the 25-year-old center on the court, the Lakers’ Big Three of Doncic, Reaves and Kessler can’t produce much-needed reps.

Kessler expressed optimism about his injury outlook in an interview with ESPN’s Mike Breen during Thursday’s Lakers-Kings live broadcast.

“Finger’s good,” Kessler said. “Just kind of going through all the protocols right now, talking to coaches, the training staff. … Feeling good.”

“I’m not sure yet,” Kessler said when asked when he anticipates making his Lakers debut. “We’re still talking, and I don’t want to say anything that gets me in trouble. So, we’re still talking about it.”

Already, the Lakers seem to be dealing with a fair share of injuries. While Kessler has yet to suit up for his new team, Reaves missed the first two preseason games. New free-agent signing Ziaire Williams is “experiencing soreness,” according to Price, though it doesn’t seem to be anything of concern for the Lakers.

The key is Kessler, who’s playing status for Tuesday’s preseason game against the Warriors likely won’t be announced until just before tip-off.