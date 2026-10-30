Lakers Get Major Luka Dončić Injury Update Ahead of Warriors Showdown

The Los Angeles Lakers appear set to welcome back Luka Dončić after taking a cautious approach with their superstar guard’s health during a demanding stretch of the schedule.

Dončić was not listed on the NBA’s official injury report released Thursday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. ET, an encouraging sign ahead of Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

The NBA’s leading scorer missed Wednesday’s 103-87 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers because of back tightness.

However, Lakers coach JJ Redick indicated that the decision was precautionary rather than a response to a serious injury.

JJ Redick Explains Lakers’ Cautious Approach With Luka Dončić

Before Wednesday’s game at Intuit Dome, Redick explained why the Lakers decided to sit Dončić and starting forward Ziaire Williams.

“Both those guys woke up with some soreness and tightness today — tightness for Luka, soreness for Ziaire,” Redick said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Lakers were playing the second night of their first back-to-back of the season, part of a grueling stretch featuring five games in seven nights.

“We have a tough stretch of games,” Redick added. “Not a lot of time between [games so] just being overly cautious.”

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, the Lakers were not concerned about a long-term issue with Dončić’s back.

When asked whether Dončić and Williams could return against Golden State, Redick offered an encouraging response.

“That’s the hope,” he said.

Thursday’s injury report suggests that hope could become reality.

Luka Dončić Missing From Lakers’ Latest Injury Report

Dončić’s name was absent from the NBA’s official injury report ahead of Friday’s NBA Cup opener at Chase Center.

The update comes after the 27-year-old played 37 minutes in Tuesday’s 136-129 loss to Portland.

Dončić finished with 41 points, nine assists and five rebounds against the Trail Blazers.

He also erupted for 52 points in Sunday’s victory over Utah.

Through his first four appearances, Dončić is averaging an NBA-best 36.0 points, along with 8.3 assists and 6.8 rebounds.

His expected return would strengthen a Lakers team that improved to 4-1 despite playing without him Wednesday.

Quentin Grimes scored 23 points against the Clippers, while Collin Sexton added 21 off the bench.

Austin Reaves contributed 16 points as Los Angeles overcame the absence of two starters.

Lakers Still Dealing With Injuries Ahead of Warriors Game

Although Dončić appears ready to return, Williams remains questionable because of a left foot and heel issue.

Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero have been ruled out, while Walker Kessler is available despite a left finger splint.

Golden State also has significant injury concerns.

Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porziņģis remain out, while Gui Santos is doubtful with left knee tendinitis.

The Lakers defeated the Warriors 127-105 in their season opener on Oct. 21.

Dončić finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in that victory.

Now, Los Angeles will look to build on its promising start with its leading scorer expected back in the lineup.

Friday’s NBA Cup matchup tips off at 10 p.m. ET.