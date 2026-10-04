Lakers Get Great News as Luka Doncic ‘Very Excited’ to Play With 6’8″ Phenom

We are now just one day away from the return of Los Angeles Lakers basketball. After a truly unique offseason, the Lakers enter a new season with fresh — and the usual sky-high — expectations.

One sure-fire way the Lakers could hit their ceiling this season? The rise of their young stars, including electric 22-year-old forward Adou Thiero, whom fans are especially buzzing with excitement over.

Thiero has picked up a ton of praise heading into a new season from both his superstar teammate and head coach. If Thiero flashes that enormous potential more often than not, it could give L.A. the kind of weapon it has not had in a while.

Lakers Star Dishes On Thiero’s Potential Rise

The Lakers are undeniably in their championship window, so developing young players isn’t the highest on the priority list. But that doesn’t mean youngsters like Thiero and 2026 first round pick Cameron Carr won’t get their opportunities to thrive in JJ Redick’s system. Both players have drawn ginormous praise heading into the 2026-27 season, with Thiero recently earning a major vote of confidence from teammate Luka Doncic.

“I think there’s a lot of underrated guys in our group,” Doncic, 27, told ESPN LA in a recent interview. “It’s just I can’t name one specifically, but our new signings, I think they’re very underrated and they’re going to help us a lot. But what I saw from Adou, like you said, this year and the improvement is insane. So, I’m very excited for him.”

Thiero may not be the Robin to Doncic’s Batman now or even ever, but he has potential to develop into not only a consistent rotation player but perhaps a full-time starter.

Thiero had a testy rookie season due to injuries, causing him to miss summer league, training camp and preseason. Now that Thiero is back in the mix and looking healthier than ever, it has fueled major excitement among Lakers Nation.

Can Thiero Take Next Step?

One thing that a healthy offseason has done for Thiero is allowing him to work on his game uninterrupted. That’s probably why he has registered on coach Redick’s radar this preseason.

“Adou has had an unbelievable last two months of development,” Redick told reporters last week. “It’s the first stretch he’s had since we drafted him where he’s had uninterrupted time in the gym. His body has been in great shape and he’s just gotten better.”

While this may be taking a step too far a bit too soon, some Lakers fans are hoping Thiero earns a spot in the starting lineup this season. Even if Redick doesn’t give him the nod now, that could change later in the season.

“It could be in play,” Lakers reporter Jovan Buha said of Thiero’s potential to join the starting lineup. “I think it’d be a real development wing for the Lakers.”

Ultimately, it will come down to both Thiero’s individual development and him proving that he can carve his own niche next to Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.