Lakers’ New 6’5″ Free-Agent Signing Called Potential ‘Lightening in a Bottle’

The Los Angeles Lakers have a rotation situation to address ahead of the upcoming season. Several pieces from last season still remain, and the franchise has added more pieces to fill in the depth.

One such addition is veteran Matisse Thybulle. He joined L.A. on a one-year veteran minimum contract worth around $3.2 million. His move marked an end to a 4 ½-season stint with the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to The Athletic Law Murray, the Lakers will hope that Thybulle turns out better than in recent years.

“The biggest questions for Thybulle, who turns 30 years old in March, are that he has appeared in only 45 games over the past two seasons and isn’t the same athlete he was earlier in his career,” Murray wrote. “He’s almost strictly an off-ball offensive player. [Marcus] Smart had a similar two-year walk in the wilderness prior to joining the Lakers on a one-year deal last season; perhaps the Lakers catch lightning in a bottle a second time with Thybulle.”

Thybulle isn’t expected to be a high-volume minutes player but he may be called up in crucial stretches. His minutes have been on a decline in the past two seasons and it was eventually time for him to leave the only one of two franchises he has played in his career.

Lakers New Addition Thybulle Predicted to Be in the Rotation

Thybulle was added for less of his production and more for his defensive contribution. He has been a role player almost all his career, which somewhat explains his low numbers in points, rebounds and assists. Even for a depth wing, such numbers don’t evoke confidence.

The Lakers need all the confidence they can get from their rotational pieces. They will want to remain in control of games even when Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sit or at worst, are not available.

“In a 10-man rotation, I’d be interested in seeing if Thybulle gets the last spot,” Murray added. “Thybulle is a stocks savant who made the All-Defensive Second Team in 2021 and 2022. He remains a disruptive defender and improved his 3-point shooting during his four seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, making 37.4 percent compared with 32.5 percent during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.”

Thybulle will improve some defensive aspects of the Lakers. The franchise has had defensive lapses in the past. Even Doncic and Reaves’ defensive game has been questioned multiple times, especially last season.

Will Thybulle Improve Depth?

Thybulle played only 30 games in 2025-26 and 15 the season before. There is no saying how many games he will play in Los Angeles, but the Lakers will be hoping it’s enough.

Thybulle is currently behind Quentin Grimes in the speculated wing starting spot. The Lakers also added rookie Cameron Carr — training camp and preseason will determine who gets the main backup minutes.

At a veteran minimum, Thybulle’s addition is justified. The Lakers don’t have the resources to add an elite perimeter defender and 3-and-D wing as a depth piece. He and Kessler were two additions that will improve L.A.’s defense.





