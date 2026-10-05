Lakers Expected to Pivot to Savvy 39% 3-PT Sniper as Walker Kessler Backup

Walker Kessler will be the Los Angeles Lakers’ starting center for the upcoming season. A 7-footer could change things for the Lakers, and the franchise didn’t want to overcomplicate finding a backup for him.

If it calls for the situation, one name that could play there is new addition Sandro Mamukelashvili.

According to The Athletic Law Murray, Mamukelashvili is locked in as a solid rotation piece. However, given his deal, he may move to the center depth to gain more minutes.

“The Lakers could start Mamukelashvili next to Kessler with that kind of contractual commitment, as he’d give the Lakers an intriguing inside-outside presence offensively,” Murray wrote. “Kevon Looney is the nominal backup center, but he fits better as the fourth or fifth big, leaving Mamukelashvili to absorb significant second-unit minutes at power forward and/or center.”

Mamukelashvili signed a four-year deal after joining the Lakers from the Toronto Raptors. His contract is worth $52 million which is significant.

Lakers New Signing Expected to Log Major Backup Center Minutes

Mamukelashvili, 27, has always been a bench piece, and that may not change in L.A. The 13 starts for Toronto last season was his most starts in his career and almost twice as most his previous highest.

The Lakers have plenty of spots available, but limited minutes. If Redick plays the starting piece for extended minutes, the rotation may not get enough minutes to contribute. That won’t most likely be the case, especially with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves suffering muscle-related injuries. Kessler will also be managed as he won’t be playing 80 games.

Opportunity for the depth unit will arise as the Lakers may use a 10-man rotation. At 6-foot-9, Mamukelashvili has the elements to play in the center role. He seems to be a better choice than having Looney who has been called out for his game decline.

The current depth chart in the power forward spot has Jake LaRavia before Mamukelashvili. Of course, things may likely change before the regular-season tip-off but for now, that is how it is.

Getting the Most From Mamu

Mamukelashvili has always come across as a tough player. The Lakers could use that toughness in multiple positions on the roster. He is a decent floor spacer and shot 38.9 percent from 3 last season.

Given that Kessler is not a stretch big, Mamukelashvili will offer something different if he plays there. He is not the best of rebounders but his defensive rebounds will be valuable as a backup center.

Mamukelashvili experienced a career-high year, playing 80 games with his highest minutes per game in four seasons.

L.A. will be Mamukelashvili’s fourth home, and he’ll be looking for a chance to contribute to the roster. Even in limited minutes, he can still take on an important role.

The case of Mamukelashvili being in the starting team is an interesting one because he is considerably bigger than some other options like LaRavia. Alongside Kessler, L.A. will have a tall starting unit, but whether the two stars playing together complement Doncic is unknown yet.





