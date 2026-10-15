Lakers Could Target 3 Veteran Centers in Major Trade to Back Up Walker Kessler

Los Angeles Lakers fans didn’t know how to feel after turning off their TVs following the team’s 12-point loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

For one, star big man Walker Kessler, finally making his much-awaited debut, was worth the wait. Most Lakers supporters came away from Tuesday’s game feeling awesome about what Kessler could accomplish with L.A. this season. But there was one problem that particularly stood out: how the Lakers looked when Kessler was off the floor.

Although that isn’t all that surprising. Most predicted that Kessler would be a good fit — granted, it has only been one preseason game — but few expected the Lakers to keep pace when the young big man leaves the floor.

Lakers Need a Backup Center: Three Options Potentially Available

Let’s cut to the chase: without a reliable back up big man who is capable of even recording 15 minutes per game, the Lakers stand no chance against the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, two young, rapidly-ascending teams that have yet to touch their ceiling, and one of the two has already won a darn championship. But according to Trevor Lane of the “Lakers Nation” podcast, there are potentially as many as three back up big men L.A. could acquire in a trade.

“I would expect the Lakers to leave no stone unturned — do what you can to find a trade, and as long as it makes sense … it just needs to be for a long-term solution and not a short-term one,” Lane said. “… Maybe it’s a (Chicago Bulls center) Jalen Smith that makes sense. There’s a number of other (guys) — Karlo Matkovic with the Pelicans, (Orlando Magic center) Goga Bitadze being another one.”

Lane also noted that the Lakers could explore signing James Wiseman or Drew Eubanks depending on how each player’s future shakes out with the New York Knicks, who signed both big men to their training camp roster last month. The Lakers would likely prefer a trade because they would have to waive two players just to sign one. (L.A. is above the NBA-mandated roster limit.)

Kessler Impressive Early, But L.A. Can’t Relax

There will be some who will continue to argue that the Lakers gave up way too much to acquire Kessler no matter how strongly he performs. But if Kessler’s brief play during Tuesday’s game showed anything, it is that he could emerge as one of the top big men in the league in partnership with superstar playmaker Luka Doncic, who missed the game due to rest.

“The Lakers outscored the Warriors by 15 points with Kessler on the floor in a game they lost by (12) points,” said Lakers journalist Jovan Buha. “So quick math, they were outscored by 29 points when Kessler was off the floor. We had seen some of the (Lakers’) limitations without him earlier in the preseason, and that continued tonight, with L.A. unable to protect the defensive glass, protect the rim and (be) ineffective in the pick-and-roll game.

Kessler and Doncic could unlock a new dimension in each other’s games, which could have a championship-sized impact in L.A. But for the duo to reach its best, the Lakers need to find someone who can fill in for Kessler in the 15 or so minutes he is off the floor every game.