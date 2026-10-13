Lakers Pushed to Trade for Young 6’10” Double-Double Gem Amid Kessler Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers have their roster all but set as they head into the regular season. However, there are one or two spots that need reinforcement for a sustained title push. The failed chase for Jonathan Kuminga suggests a wing may be explored as one of the spots.

Another speculated position is a backup center to Walker Kessler. Lake Show Life’s Colin Keane notes that the Lakers’ new starting center can’t be overly relied on to always be available, and veteran Kevon Looney, who was brought in as backup, may not be of the required quality.

“Enter Brooklyn Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe,” Keane wrote. “He’s not trade-eligible until December 15, but the Lakers should be keeping a close eye on Sharpe with designs to acquire him this season if possible.”

The Lakers have already dipped their hands in the Brooklyn market this offseason getting forward Ziaire Williams. There may be no hassle to get another deal done between both franchises once the eligibility period arrives.

Lakers Advised to go After Sharpe Once He Becomes Trade Eligible

Sharpe, 24, has been around the league in the last five seasons and all with the Nets. He has yet to pick up a starting role despite being a steady presence. At 6-foot-10, his rebounding is good given that his time on the floor is below a 20-minute average

A move will not be complicated as a couple of second-round picks have been speculated to be enough to make a deal for Sharpe.

“Notably, Sharpe shares an agent with Austin Reaves — Reggie Berry of AMR Agency,” Keane added. “Sharpe is a good rebounder on both sides of the floor, and he’s constantly improving. Last season, Sharpe appeared in a career-high 62 games and tallied career highs in rebounds per game (6.7) and points per game (8.7) for Brooklyn.”

Sharpe is on a steady path as a role player and that will continue if he moves to L.A. He may even find himself starting more games than often if Kessler is unavailable.

Sharpe Offers Something New in the Center Spot

The idea for the Lakers has always been to get a reliable big. Kessler played only five games last season and has missed all preseason games so far. Why head coach JJ Redick has made sure that alarms aren’t raised, everyone knows that the 7-foot-2 center will likely not be available for a full season.

A good backup option is needed to make Looney the third option. Sharpe could be the best available option given his build and team-friendly deal — sufficient enough for a backup piece.

“If Sharpe keeps trending upwards, he’s a bargain contract — $10 million this year and a $10 million team option for next season,” Keane wrote. “That’s a cap hit that the Lakers would have no issue with, especially given their roster needs at center.”

The Lakers have a new versatile signing Sandro Mamukelashvili who has been speculated to get involved in backup center minutes. At 6-foot-10, the Georgian forward has the frame to hold the five during non-Kessler minutes.

However, if the window opens to Sharpe, the Lakers may just work with getting an outright center as backup.