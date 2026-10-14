Lakers Trade Pitch Lands Position-Less 6’10” 3-Time All-Star For Bronny James

If you are at all versed with Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors, you know the usual suspects. Third-year guard Bronny James is a trade-rumor favorite, and he’ll only continue to be if he doesn’t turn it around soon.

James, 22, has had his fair share of opportunities this preseason, and to his credit, he hasn’t been timid, something that couldn’t be said about him just a year or two ago. But the bottom line is that James has not lived up to the billing to start the 2026 season, with last night’s zero-point outing the latest proof of his struggles.

With James potentially headed toward free agency next summer — the Lakers could choose to turn down his team option for the 2027-28 season before the deadline in June — this feels like a year James either makes a move or loses his spot.

Could Lakers Trade Bronny James for This Former All-Star Around Deadline?

Let’s say James isn’t having a particularly strong season by the time February rolls around — could the Lakers trade James for a veteran ball-handler? In a deal proposed by a Fanspo.com trade machine user, the Lakers send James to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for three-time All-Star Ben Simmons and a pair of second round picks that L.A. acquired in a trade that sent Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards in July.

The Kings, who signed Simmons to a veteran’s minimum contract in the offseason, took a chance on the 30-year-old former All-Star after he impressed in workouts. The franchise has reasonable hopes for Simmons, who is attempting to work his way back after missing the 2025-26 season.

Simmons won’t be trade-eligible until mid-December, so if the Kings look to shop him, it would likely be around the trade deadline. But for the Lakers, if the Kings look to deal Simmons, that would probably mean he isn’t having the best season. The last thing L.A. would want to do is surrender two second round picks for a teetering player on a minimum contract.

Would Simmons Be an Upgrade?

Simmons may not be Philadelphia 76ers Simmons anymore, but he has accomplished unspeakably more than James in the NBA. If the Lakers are simply looking for a capable reserve playmaker around the deadline, Simmons wouldn’t be the worst option. And if the Kings are willing to take James straight up for the former All-Star, then that would a deal L.A. might truly consider.

Simmons’ trade value and whether he even becomes a candidate to be moved will be determined after a few months of the regular season. If he performs up to the reasonably high standards the Kings set for him entering the season, especially in a leadership role for rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr., it is unlikely that Sacramento trades Simmons straight up for a player of James’ caliber. Now, James and a pair of draft picks? Sure. The Kings probably wouldn’t mind taking a chance on James’ development if assets are included in the deal.

But would that be something the Lakers are interested in? In all likelihood, no.