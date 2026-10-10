Lakers Get Great News as New 6’5″ SF Signing Called ‘Transformative Addition’

The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason mission was to piece the best puzzle around superstar point guard Luka Doncic.

The Lakers have become even more polarizing after overhauling their roster this summer. While star big man Walker Kessler was the team’s marquee acquisition, a free agent addition like Quentin Grimes is a move that has fans excited. Grimes, 26, isn’t going to replace what LeBron James brought to the table, but he can help make L.A. a championship contender in his little-big ways.

Grimes has flashed some star moments this summer, even his sneaky-underrated athleticism when he drove baseline for a James-esque tomahawk dunk against the Warriors at Chase Center.

Grimes Already Being Called a Game-Changing Signing

Grimes has a long way to go before calling him one of the best free-agent signings in Lakers history is defensible, but he is already picking up some strong endorsements. According to Lake Show Life’s Maxwell Ogden, Grimes could be the Lakers’ missing piece.

“It’s why Grimes, who could perhaps fit the definition of a role player, was signed to a four-year deal — and why (ESPN analyst Tim) Legler appears so high on him,” Ogden wrote. “It’s also why Redick was reportedly a “fan of Grimes” prior to the Lakers signing him. Grimes has proven at multiple stops that he’s willing to do whatever his team needs, and he has the skill set to play almost any role. That makes him a truly transformative addition.”

Ogden cited Legler’s praise of Grimes. The NBA commentator is a big fan of Grimes’ addition to the Lakers.

“Quentin Grimes, number one, I just know in talking to (head coach) JJ Redick out in Chicago a few weeks ago, I could tell how excited he was,” Legler said, according to Ogden. “He loves a guy with that level of competitiveness and want to. Quentin Grimes plays incredibly hard. That’s going to have an impact on their team. But he can also flat-out score. And he can catch and shoot, he can do some stuff off the dribble. I think Quentin Grimes is going to have a big year for them and have a big impact.”

Can Grimes Ease L.A.’s Wing Worries?

The Lakers have one of the most talented trios in the NBA in Doncic, Austin Reaves and Kessler. The remaining two starting spots are still uncertain, though many believe Grimes will take one of the two.

Grimes has proven to be a strong two-way contributor for elite teams and could emerge as the Lakers’ leading point-of-attack defender. He has also shown promise as a catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter and, at times, a threat off the dribble.

The Lakers signing Grimes was no small investment; they signed the guard/forward to a four-year deal and are banking on him to become a consistent starter. Grimes, meanwhile, surely seems prepared for the challenge.

“I saw the (offensive) freedom (Redick) gave guys the last two years,” Grimes said, explaining his decision to sign with the Lakers in the offseason. “Being a part of that offense will be a great opportunity for me to take my game to the next level and hopefully take my team to the next level as well.”