Lakers’ Walker Kessler Given Title He’d Rather Not Have Before the Season

The Los Angeles Lakers gave up a lot to receive Walker Kessler. They traded a couple of first-round picks, two pick swaps, and gave Kessler a $130 million contract. They did this despite the fact that Kessler played only five games a year ago.

Kessler is seen as the player who can help fix LA’s defensive issues. Still, that means that Kessler has a lot of pressure following him the entire season. In fact, he was named as one of the top-five players with the most pressure on him entering the season.

Lakers’ Walker Kessler Named as a Top-Five Player With the Most Pressure

According to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, Kessler is ranked as the player with the second-most pressure this year. He cites the enormous amount of capital that the Lakers gave up in order to get Kessler as the main reason.

“Never once an All-Star or All-Defensive performer, the 25-year-old center has to feature prominently on the short list of DPOY candidates while lifting the Lakers’ defense near top-10 territory. That’s an unfair ask, but the Lakers treated Kessler as if he were the missing piece in a championship puzzle,” Hughes writes.

When Kessler is healthy, he is one of the best shot-blockers in the NBA. However, health has been something that has failed to find Kessler in his career. He has played just 63 games in the last two seasons. He also has yet to play a truly meaningful game in his career.

Kessler has never played in the postseason. The Lakers brought him in not just to make the playoffs, but to be a difference-maker once the team gets there. How he reacts when the lights are brightest is an unknown, which only adds to the pressure on him to perform well right away.

The Lakers Have to Help Walker Kessler the Best They Can

Helping Kessler is something the rest of the roster needs to do. Luka Doncic should be able to help serve up lobs for Kessler. In fact, Doncic is a big reason why Kessler is on the team in the first place. Doncic identified him as someone he wanted to play with. Now, they have to make it work.

Putting him in the right spots to be successful on the offensive end of the court will help him be a better defensive player, which is where they most need him. Having both Doncic and Austin Reaves play a little bit better on defense would also help Kessler in the paint, as well. JJ Redick has likely been working on that.

Last season, the Lakers were ranked 20th in the NBA on defense. In order for this massive trade to bear fruit, Kessler is going to need to help drag that number into the top ten. Anything less will be deemed a failure for the amount of draft capital and money they have invested in him. Kessler understands that. He will have a lot of motivation to perform at a high level.