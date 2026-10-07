JJ Redick On Lakers Competing for Title This Year: ‘No Question’

The Los Angeles Lakers have gone through a lot of changes in the offseason. From changes in personnel on the roster to ownership, this is a year of change. LeBron James, who was the longest-tenured player, is no longer on the roster.

That leaves Luka Doncic as the undisputed leader of the team moving forward. JJ Redick seems excited about what the prospects for this team are. He is defiant that the Lakers will be able to compete for a championship this season, despite the challenges they face.

JJ Redick Thinks the Lakers Can Compete for a Championship This Year

While speaking to The Athletic, Redick believes the changes in the roster give them a real shot not just to compete in the West, but to compete for a title.

“No question. Undoubtedly. I think we have a lot of great tools and a lot of versatility, and I think that the guys are getting along, and I think connection makes championship teams. We definitely can be a contender.”

Redick cited the depth that they have built with ball-handlers and shooting as the main reason for his optimism.

“When I said the pieces fit, that’s more about having depth, having multiple ballhandlers besides Luka and AR (in newcomers Colin Sexton and Quentin Grimes), having more shooting, more volume shooting, having an elite rim protector — the combination of all those pieces. And it’s having great wing defenders.”

Figuring out the right starting lineup is going to be key for the Lakers. Neither preseason game that Los Angeles has played has shown a true starting lineup. It seems that Redick doesn’t want to give anything away yet. Still, they have to figure out the best combination of wing defenders to help out Doncic and Austin Reaves.

The Lakers are also putting a lot of hope in Walker Kessler as a rim defender. They spent a lot of resources to bring him in, utilizing a sign-and-trade. If he can’t stay healthy, a good chunk of their plans will fall through, especially in the postseason.

JJ Redick Feels the Pressure in Los Angeles

Redick understands that becoming the head coach of the Lakers brings some pressure. The furthest he has been able to take the team is the second round of the playoffs. In his third year, he’s well aware of the pressure that surrounds him to perform.

“Those teams (like New York, San Antonio and Oklahoma City) deserve to be perceived that way, (but) I don’t care. It doesn’t matter — the perception of us. We’re on our own path. We are on our journey. That’s exciting to me.”

Last year, LA ranked 20th in defense. That was what held them back in the regular season before injuries took hold in the postseason. Bringing in Kessler and new wings is something that Redick hopes can fix that issue.