Lakers Warned About Trade for 6’7″ Star After ‘Concerning’ 30-Pound Weight Gain

At least one forward starting position remains uncertain for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the season. The power forward spot is up for grabs, and either Jake LaRavia or new addition Sandro Mamukelashvili could start.

It could even be somebody else on the roster depending on how head coach JJ Redick sees fit. Another option may be bringing in a starting-caliber piece for that role.

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, Dallas Mavericks star P.J. Washington makes a solid case in terms of roster fit. However, not everything meets the eye if he becomes a trade target.

“There have been some red flags,” Buha said. “He came into camp nearly 260 pounds. He gained almost 30 pounds since the last media day. That’s a little concerning, to say the least. Then, he’s been out there on the market, and no one has taken the bait to trade for him.”

Washington is one name that hasn’t been marked as untouchable by Dallas. Another Lakers-Mavs trade after that Luka Doncic blockbuster hasn’t happened yet and it may not be Washington that will break it.

Lakers Insider Reveals Concerns Over P.J. Washington Trade Speculation

Washington, 27, is one name that has come up on the Lakers’ radar at least in speculation. There wasn’t a push from the front office who focused on getting cheaper option pieces that can also help the roster.

While Buha fancies a trade for Washington, he feels that the Lakers may not be getting full value if they key into a trade for the Mavs forward.

“When it keeps coming out that Dallas is open to trading you and no one is biting, that’s a little bit of a red flag as well. Why does nobody want this guy who projects to be a really solid two-way starter? I don’t get it.”

Washington is on a four-year deal with Dallas which runs through 2029-30. His contract is worth around $90 which makes him a significant earner albeit on the mid-level.

Will Lakers Commit to a Move for Washington?

The Lakers have to move at least one more piece before adding in another player. They have pieces that can be used to facilitate a trade but doing so for a player like Washington, despite being a starter may not be wise.

The Lakers may decide to offer picks and pick swaps for Washington. The Mavs may demand multiple selections in that context like second-round picks plus swaps.

“Even that could be an overpay based on his current market,” Buha said. “I’m probably higher on P.J. than the consensus, but I don’t think the Lakers would give up a swap for him.”

Washington could be the perfect LeBron James kind of addition that will help the Lakers. He can score, rebound and assist just enough as not to disrupt the main core of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

Washington will slide into the Lakers’ starting roster. He has the Doncic connection and was present during the Mavs 2024 title run. However, between the salary of Mamukelashvili and the promise of LaRavia, the Lakers may not push forward for a player in that position.