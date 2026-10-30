Lakers Rule Out Key Starter Hours Before Warriors Showdown

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting Luka Dončić back, but they will be without another member of their starting lineup Friday night against the Golden State Warriors.

Ziaire Williams has been ruled out of the Lakers’ NBA Cup opener at Chase Center because of left foot injury management, the team announced Friday afternoon.

The decision marks Williams’ second consecutive absence after he also missed Wednesday’s 103-87 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Williams had been listed as questionable before the Lakers downgraded him to out.

The setback comes amid an encouraging start for the 25-year-old forward, who has quickly established himself as a regular contributor in coach JJ Redick’s rotation.

Lakers Rule Out Ziaire Williams Against Warriors

Getty Ziaire Williams #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a missed chance during a 136-129 Portland Trail Blazers win at Crypto.com Arena on October 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Lakers reporter Jovan Buha reported the news Friday at 4:04 p.m. ET, confirming that Williams would remain sidelined against Golden State.

Williams started each of Los Angeles’ first four games before experiencing soreness following Tuesday’s loss to Portland.

He is averaging 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 28.4 minutes per game.

The former Stanford standout has also provided efficient outside shooting, converting 46.7% of his 3-point attempts.

His production helped the Lakers win three of their first four games.

However, Redick has prioritized his players’ health during a demanding stretch of the schedule.

Before Wednesday’s Clippers game, Redick explained that Williams had awakened with soreness while Dončić was dealing with back tightness.

The Lakers were playing their second game in two nights during a stretch of five games in seven nights.

Redick indicated the team was taking a precautionary approach, hoping both players could return against Golden State.

Dončić subsequently disappeared from the injury report, but Williams was not cleared.

Jake LaRavia Could Get Another Starting Opportunity

Williams’ absence could open the door for Jake LaRavia to make another start.

LaRavia replaced Williams in the lineup Wednesday against the Clippers and played 35 minutes.

Although he provided limited scoring, LaRavia contributed 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

His defensive activity helped Los Angeles overcome the absence of two starters.

Quentin Grimes led the Lakers with 23 points, while Collin Sexton scored 21 off the bench.

Austin Reaves added 16 points as Los Angeles improved to 4-1.

The Lakers also received important contributions from their bench, demonstrating the roster depth they have built around Dončić.

Still, Williams’ absence leaves Redick without one of his more versatile perimeter options.

The 6-foot-8 forward provides length, athleticism and the ability to defend multiple positions.

Lakers Face Short-Handed Warriors in NBA Cup Opener

Los Angeles will face a Golden State team dealing with significant injury concerns of its own.

Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porziņģis have been ruled out, while Gui Santos is doubtful with left knee tendinitis.

The Warriors enter Friday’s matchup coming off consecutive road victories over Denver and Minnesota.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are seeking another victory over their Pacific Division rivals.

Los Angeles defeated Golden State 127-105 in their season opener Oct. 21, with Dončić scoring 28 points.

Although Williams remains sidelined, Dončić’s expected return should give the Lakers a significant offensive boost.

Friday’s NBA Cup opener tips off at 10 p.m. ET.