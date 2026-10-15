Former Lakers Fan Favorite Lands New Deal Just Days After NBA Exit

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV has experienced a whirlwind few days ahead of the new basketball season, with his latest NBA opportunity coming to an abrupt end.

On October 12, Walker was waived by the Denver Nuggets from his non-guaranteed contract. Just three days later, on October 15, the 27-year-old secured a fresh opportunity overseas, signing with Turkish club Beşiktaş Istanbul.

The move marks another chapter in Walker’s increasingly international career after he featured in just two preseason games for Denver, recording four points across 17 minutes.

Former Lakers Guard Secures Another Opportunity Overseas

Walker previously enjoyed a productive spell with Lithuanian powerhouse Žalgiris Kaunas during the 2024-25 season, averaging 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 40.0% from three-point range across domestic and EuroLeague competition.

Having previously represented the San Antonio Spurs, Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets, his impressive performances overseas helped earn him another NBA opportunity with the Philadelphia 76ers midway through the season.

During his stint in Philadelphia, Walker averaged 12.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 42.0% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Across 342 NBA appearances, the 6-foot-4 guard holds career averages of 10.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, connecting on 35.6% of his three-point attempts on 4.0 attempts per game.

Walker subsequently returned overseas for the 2025-26 campaign, signing a two-year contract with Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The agreement was reportedly worth $5 million and included NBA exit clauses in both 2025 and 2026, allowing him to pursue another opportunity stateside.

He continued to impress, averaging 15.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 45 appearances in all competitions, despite playing just 21 minutes per contest.

Those performances eventually led to his brief opportunity with Denver, although Walker will now look to continue his career in Turkey.

Walker Enjoyed Memorable LA Spell Despite Injury Setback

Walker originally joined the Lakers during the 2022 offseason in a somewhat surprising move, having spent his first four NBA seasons with San Antonio.

The Spurs selected him with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and he established himself as a double-digit scorer during his final two seasons with the franchise.

Rather than pursuing a longer-term agreement, Walker signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract with Los Angeles, effectively betting on himself to earn a more lucrative deal.

Across 56 appearances during the 2022-23 season, he averaged 11.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting a career-best 44.8% from the field and 35.6% from three-point range.

Walker initially played a prominent role, starting his first 32 appearances before knee tendinitis sidelined him in late December. At that stage, he was averaging 14.7 points while shooting 38.9% from deep.

However, his opportunities became increasingly limited following his return, with Austin Reaves‘ emergence and the midseason acquisitions of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Rui Hachimura reshaping the Lakers’ rotation.

Despite his reduced role, Walker produced one of the most memorable moments of Los Angeles’ postseason run.

In Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors, he scored all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter, helping the Lakers overturn a seven-point deficit and secure a dramatic 104-101 victory.