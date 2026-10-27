Popular Los Angeles Lakers Role Player Fined For Flopping

The Los Angeles Lakers received news that the NBA has issued a punishment to one of their starting five. Ziaire Williams received a fine for flopping in Sunday’s victory over the Utah Jazz. The Lakers looked great to have another victory coming via a team effort, but it appears the league thought Williams needed a warning.

NBA officials revealed the following news about the fine on Monday evening:

“LAL’s Ziaire Williams was assessed a postgame Flopping fine of $2,000 upon league office review on Oct. 25 vs. the Utah Jazz. Flopping is among the NBA’s Areas of Focus for the 2026-27 season.”

Williams was called out for a play that broke the league rules and clearly exaggerated the contact. The Lakers added Williams in free agency after the left the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason. Williams surprisingly received one of the Lakers starting forward spots.

Both LeBron James and Rui Hachimura left the Lakers to open both forward roles in the starting lineup. Williams has impressed head coach JJ Redick and receives strong minutes due to his skill set. Defensive skills guarding the opposing team’s best forwards and hitting three pointers from the corner have made Williams valuable to the Lakers.

Why Luka Doncic Believes In Ziarie Williams

Williams fits the mold of what Luka Doncic and the Lakers want from this roster. LeBron leaving meant that the Lakers would now be built in Doncic’s image and finding players who can fit their playing style better.

Walker Kessler was the biggest new addition to the roster after getting traded from the Jazz. However, the Lakers also believed in talents like Williams and Matisse Thybulle for their ability to defend. Doncic’s history sees him needing the “three and D” players surrounding him to have the best shot at true title contention.

Williams has seized a starting role and will hold that until otherwise. The defense from Williams and others help the guards Austin Reaves and Doncic overcome their defensive woes. Flopping fines are not ideal, but $2,000 is worth it for Williams making game-impacting plays in victories.

Luka Doncic Could Get Fines Too

The Lakers could see more fines coming for flopping if Doncic lives up to his reputation of exaggerating contact for foul calls. Williams and a few others have learned that the league is looking to punish flopping. Even offensive players are getting called for push offs that almost never got called last season.

Doncic’s general play could see him getting punished for flopping as the season goes on. Every superstar is under pressure now with the league paying closer attention. Superstars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Brunson have reputations similar to Luka that could warrant the league trying to make an example of all three.

Time will tell if the NBA truly wants to enforce these rules for change. Fans hate flopping, and Adam Silver is finally trying to limit this. Williams showed the Lakers what can happen if the players rely on flopping too much and get caught with all the replays available for the league.