Lakers Superstar Luka Doncic Opens Up About Austin Reaves Friendship

One of the best-scoring duos in the NBA is Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers.

They have developed chemistry on and off the court, turning into one of the internet’s favorite bromances.

Doncic and Reaves didn’t hit it off initially following the former’s arrival from the Dallas Mavericks in February 2025.

Luka Doncic on Friendship With Austin Reaves

In an exclusive interview with Melissa Rohin of The New York Post, Luka Doncic admitted that he was very quiet and reserved after getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Doncic wasn’t even friends with Reaves, but they got close during training camp in the summer of 2025.

“For me, it’s hard to speak when I come to a new team, new people,” Doncic said. “It’s kind of hard for me to speak. I had some people I knew from before, so I kind of hung out with them. But after that, in (next season’s) training camp, (Austin and I) got really close. That’s when it probably started.”

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Reaves also explained to The New York Post that he didn’t expect to become friends with Doncic, especially given how shocked the All-Star guard was about his trade.

“I wasn’t joking,” Reaves said. “There were times when the trade first happened where we would walk by each other in the locker room and not say anything to each other because I didn’t know what to say to him. That was the first reaction: ‘What is this guy going to be like?'”

It turned out that they had a lot of things in common, mainly golf, which they continue to talk about daily.

But their chemistry on the court is even better. Doncic and Reaves are currently the highest-scoring duo in the NBA, averaging a combined 60.4 points per game.

What’s Next for the Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in action on Friday against the Golden State Warriors in the 2026 NBA Cup.

It’s also a rematch of the season opener, with the Warriors out for revenge after suffering a humiliating 127-105 defeat in Los Angeles. But this time, the Lakers are visiting the Chase Center for a chance to earn momentum in West Group C.

Luka Doncic is expected to return after missing the Lakers’ previous game on Wednesday, which was a win over the LA Clippers. He was dealing with a sore back, but the Lakers were also playing the second game of a back-to-back.

Austin Reaves didn’t get rest, but he’s expected to play. Reaves scored 16 points and dished six assists in the Lakers’ 103-87 win.