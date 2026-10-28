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Lakers Reveal Plan For Luka Doncic After Injury Diagnosis

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Luka Doncic
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The Los Angeles Lakers are "being cautious" with Luka Doncic's back injury as the team goes through a stretch of five games in seven games, says The Athletic's Dan Woike.

The Los Angeles Lakers head into their second game in two days after their first loss of the season. On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Portland Trail Blazers, 136-129.

Heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles ruled out superstar guard Luka Doncic. The 27-year-old is dealing with back tightness and will miss the first game of his season, The Athletic’s Dan Woike said.

Cameron Carr (oblique), Adou Thiero (injury management), and Ziaire Williams (foot) will join Doncic as Lakers who are listed as out against the Clippers.

There is no long-term worry for Doncic, says Woike.

“A source says the Lakers are being cautious with Dončić and the back tightness as the team plays Game 2 in a stretch where the Lakers play five times in seven days,” the insider wrote. “No longterm worry about his health at this time.”

Luka Doncic’s Electric Start to 2026-27

Luka Doncic
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 136-129 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on October 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

To begin the 2026-27 season, Luka Doncic picked up right where he left off last year.

In four games, Doncic leads the NBA in points per game (36.0) while adding 6.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

Doncic’s last two games have been particularly impressive for Los Angeles. In a comeback win over the Utah Jazz on Oct. 25, Doncic finished with 52 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. He followed that up with 41 points, nine assists, and five rebounds in Wednesday’s loss to the Trail Blazers.

General manager Rob Pelinka decided to put all his chips on the Lakers’ younger side this offseason, parting ways with LeBron James, extending Austin Reaves, and trading for Walker Kessler.

A Look at the Lakers’ Upcoming Schedule

JJ Redick and Luka Doncic.
GettySALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 25 : Head Coach JJ Redick talks with Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of their game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on October 25, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Luka Doncic will miss Wednesday’s game against the Clippers due to lingering back tightness and the team’s upcoming stretch of games. Los Angeles will play five games in the next seven days.

The Lakers lost to Portland on Tuesday, then travel to take on the Clippers today and the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 30. They will then play another back-to-back, hosting the Toronto Raptors (Nov. 1) and the Miami Heat (Nov. 2) to finish off the five games in seven days.

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Lakers Reveal Plan For Luka Doncic After Injury Diagnosis

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