Lakers Reveal Plan For Luka Doncic After Injury Diagnosis

The Los Angeles Lakers head into their second game in two days after their first loss of the season. On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Portland Trail Blazers, 136-129.

Heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles ruled out superstar guard Luka Doncic. The 27-year-old is dealing with back tightness and will miss the first game of his season, The Athletic’s Dan Woike said.

Cameron Carr (oblique), Adou Thiero (injury management), and Ziaire Williams (foot) will join Doncic as Lakers who are listed as out against the Clippers.

There is no long-term worry for Doncic, says Woike.

“A source says the Lakers are being cautious with Dončić and the back tightness as the team plays Game 2 in a stretch where the Lakers play five times in seven days,” the insider wrote. “No longterm worry about his health at this time.”

Luka Doncic’s Electric Start to 2026-27

To begin the 2026-27 season, Luka Doncic picked up right where he left off last year.

In four games, Doncic leads the NBA in points per game (36.0) while adding 6.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

Doncic’s last two games have been particularly impressive for Los Angeles. In a comeback win over the Utah Jazz on Oct. 25, Doncic finished with 52 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. He followed that up with 41 points, nine assists, and five rebounds in Wednesday’s loss to the Trail Blazers.

General manager Rob Pelinka decided to put all his chips on the Lakers’ younger side this offseason, parting ways with LeBron James, extending Austin Reaves, and trading for Walker Kessler.

A Look at the Lakers’ Upcoming Schedule

Luka Doncic will miss Wednesday’s game against the Clippers due to lingering back tightness and the team’s upcoming stretch of games. Los Angeles will play five games in the next seven days.

The Lakers lost to Portland on Tuesday, then travel to take on the Clippers today and the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 30. They will then play another back-to-back, hosting the Toronto Raptors (Nov. 1) and the Miami Heat (Nov. 2) to finish off the five games in seven days.