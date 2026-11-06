Luka Doncic Makes Feelings Clear on Kobe Bryant Comparisons

After scoring 40 points against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Luka Doncic joined Los Angeles Lakers legends Kobe Bryant and Elgin Baylor in the history books.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Doncic became the third player in Lakers history to score 35 points or more in six consecutive games.

Doncic has been on a tear this season, leading the league in scoring at 38.5 points per game. He was also recently compared to Bryant by former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins on the Road Trippin’ podcast.

“Luka is the closest thing to Kobe Bryant that we’ve seen out of all the young guys that are coming up,” Perkins said via ClutchPoints. “He don’t give a damn, honestly, what his teammates feel about him when they’re on the floor. It’s not a shot that he don’t love or don’t think that he can’t make, and he can make them.”

Perkins added that Doncic’s attitude on the court and how he handles the pressure of carrying the Lakers makes it a logical comparison.

Luka Doncic on Kobe Bryant Comparison

Speaking to reporters after the Lakers’ 116-103 win against the Kings, Luka Doncic was asked about his thoughts on joining Kobe Bryant in the history books and being compared to one of the greatest players ever.

“It’s a lot of honor,” Doncic said. “I think we all know who Kobe was, what he meant to everybody, especially basketball-wise. He was an idol for a lot of people, so it means a lot that I’m mentioned next to his name.”

Doncic has an opportunity to extend his scoring streak on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the group stages of the 2026 NBA Cup. He will pass Elgin Baylor with another 35-point night, but the Lakers record held by Bryant is 13 games.

In addition to his scoring streak, Doncic has also led the Lakers to a winning record to start the season. They are 7-2 entering Friday’s matchup at the Crypto.com Arena.

Is Luka Doncic The MVP Favorite?

According to Kalshi, Luka Doncic is slightly behind Victor Wembanyama as the favorite to win the MVP this season. Doncic and Wembanyama will likely battle it out all season long, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander making noise on the outside looking in.

On the other hand, Basketball Reference’s NBA MVP Award Tracker has Doncic atop the rankings with a 79.9 percent probability in the first three weeks of the season.

Shaun Powell of NBA.com also released his first MVP ladder of the season, and Doncic is at No. 1.