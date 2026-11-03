Luka Doncic Sends Strong Walker Kessler Message After Another Strong Outing

The Los Angeles Lakers used a strong second half to snap the Miami Heat’s two-game winning streak on Monday at the Crypto.com Arena.

Luka Doncic had another big night, finishing with 42 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists and two steals on 14-for-24 shooting from the field. He also knocked down six 3-point shots and went 8-for-10 from the charity stripe in the Lakers’ 138-117 win.

Austin Reaves also had a great game with 27 points and five assists, while Walker Kessler dropped another double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds as the Lakers improved to 6-2.

Luka Doncic on Walker Kessler’s Stellar Night

In his postgame media availability, Luka Doncic was asked about Walker Kessler’s third straight double-double of the season.

Doncic had nothing but praise and strong words for the starting center the Lakers acquired from the Utah Jazz this offseason.

“He’s a big key for us,” Doncic said. “I think when he plays good, he gives us a way better chance to win. He just needs to keep going like this. Like we told you, we have his back. Obviously, he’s not going to play every game great, but what he’s been doing, it’s helping us win a lot.”

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In eight games this season, Kessler is averaging 14.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 blocks. He’s also shooting 71.4 percent from the field and appears to be on his way to having the best season of his young career.

Kessler has also been a great rim protector for the Lakers early in the season, though the team overall hasn’t lived up to their defensive potential.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Praises Luka Doncic

Despite 30 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Miami Heat were no match for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

Antetokounmpo has been phenomenal in this first season with the Heat, but the results are poor, with a record of 2-5 to start the season.

Speaking to reporters inside the locker room after their latest loss, Antetokounmpo gave credit to Luka Doncic for scoring the way he did against the Heat defense. He also praised Doncic’s passing ability, making the Lakers even better on offense.

“When you have a guy like Luka, obviously, he’s one of the best scorers to ever play this game, if not the best,” Antetokounmpo said. “Not right now, like of all time. I feel like some people are scared to say that, but it’s got to be up there. He’s also an elite passer, you know, when you have teammates that they’re decisive whenever he passed them the ball.”

It’s mutual respect from one great player to another.