Will Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves Play Tonight? New Info Ahead of Kings Game

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Sacramento Kings in their third preseason game. With the exception of Luka Doncic, both Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler are yet to play a single minute so far.

Team news is not all certain for Thursday night, but according to Lakers reporter Jovan Buha, the time for experiments should have passed.

“I think the Lakers are at the point of the offseason where they just can’t afford, they need to start getting reps for these guys,” Buha said. “I think they need at least a couple of games with the full group. I think it would be a mistake to sit Luka.”

The Lakers and the Kings met in the opening preseason game with L.A. coming out on top with a 127-103 victory in Sacramento. Doncic played 16 minutes in that encounter.

Jovan Buha Shares Thoughts on Potential for Lakers Stars to Play

The Lakers were without their three main stars against the Golden State Warriors. In fact, Doncic’s 16-minute cameo was all the trio has combined so far in two games as the Slovenian superstar did not appear versus the Warriors.

These stars are the core starters in the roster and getting them to gel with the other players will be crucial.

The first two preseason games may come down to handing minutes to rotation players, but if it gets to game three, the expectation is that the main pieces will start to take influence in proceedings.

“If Austin and Walker Kessler don’t play, I am starting to get worried at that point of now they’ve both over half the preseason,” Buha added. “You’re going to start to wonder, are they going to be available next week or are they going to be available to start the season?”

Doncic, Reaves and Kessler all had DNP status against Golden State. Head coach JJ Redick did say that their newly acquired center had a finger issue. But no signs point to any serious health issue, though it could be caution as all core stars suffered significant injuries last season.

Both Doncic and Reaves had muscle-related leg injuries before the postseason with the Slovenian not making a comeback in any playoff game. Kessler had the longest streak out as he played only five games last season with a shoulder injury keeping the 7-foot-2 star out of action for the entire season.

Buha on How L.A. Could Approach the Remainder of Preseason

What was supposed to be a short cameo for Doncic turned out to be the same old Doncic as he recorded 21 points against the Kings.

After Sacramento, the Lakers will play the Warriors again but this time it will be with a five-day gap. After that, they close out the preseason against the Denver Nuggets.

“The only argument for me for sitting Luka is if they identified, ‘We want two games with our full group and it’s going to be next week… But I will love three games with the crew and see what it looks like,” Buha said.

The Lakers tip off the regular season against the Warriors and will hope to have the main guys in shape before then.





