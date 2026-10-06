Will Luka Doncic & Austin Reaves Play Tonight? New Info Before Warriors Game

The Los Angeles Lakers got the job done Monday night, romping the Sacramento Kings in a 24-point road victory in the preseason opener.

While it was good to see superstar Luka Doncic back on the court for the first time in over six months and many new faces in new threads, stars Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton were noticeable absences.

“Star guard Austin Reaves and marquee free agency addition Walker Kessler won’t be available Monday night against the Kings at Golden 1 Center,” Khobi Price of the California Post reported before Monday’s game. “Reaves tweaked his ankle, while Kessler jammed one of his fingers on the backboard. Coach JJ Redick said both Reaves and Kessler were “fine”. Veteran guard Collin Sexton and two-way forward Arthur Kaluma were also sidelined for Monday’s game because of “very light lower-body injuries,” according to Redick. Sexton had his right lower leg/calf wrapped during the team’s shootaround on Monday.”

Will Lakers Top Stars Play Tonight?

While Doncic had a big-scoring first half, scoring 21 points in just over 15 minutes, he banged legs early in Monday’s contest, which for a moment put a scare into all of Los Angeles. Fortunately, it didn’t appear to be anything. With the Lakers right back in action tonight, will Doncic get the call to play again? Will Reaves get his first preseason run tonight? Here’s what Lakers reporter Trevor Lane had to say about both star’s potential availability for Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

“Luka did take a knee to the thigh, was hobbled a little in that first half and came out a little bit before the end of the half,” Lakers reporter Trevor Lane said in a video on the “Lakers Nation” YouTube Channel. “My guess would be that perhaps Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic swap places.”

With a new roster, this preseason is perhaps the most important the Lakers have had in a while. There are plenty of moving parts and players fighting for a spot in the rotation. Managing players is priority No. 1, but playing them enough is also critical.

“I think my preference would be that Luka doesn’t play,” Lane expressed. “It’s preseason; it’s important that the Lakers, with nine new players on this team, they get a lot of experience on the floor together, and they only have five preseason games this year. … That means less opportunities to get the team actually on the court in game situations.”

L.A. Advised to Sit Doncic

Doncic, 27, had his longest offseason in years after a hamstring injury in early April sidelined him for the rest of the season, including the playoffs.

After Monday’s victory over the Kings, Doncic expressed how great it felt to get back on the court. Although the All-NBA superstar was in visible pain after taking a shot to the thigh during Monday’s contest, he did not seem to show any after effects of that collision. But it still might be best for the Lakers to stay cautious and hold Doncic out of tonight’s contest.

“I would prefer to err on the side of caution and not play Luka in this one,” Lane said. “Or if he does play, play very sparingly.”