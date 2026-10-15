NBA Legend Claims Media Trying To Ruin Bronny James Career

The future of Bronny James will see a lot of improvement needed to remain in the NBA long-term. However, former All-Star Gilbert Arenas believes the media is trying to ruin Bronny’s career due to him being the son of LeBron James. Bronny is having a tough preseason with more turnovers than points so far. Arenas thinks Bronny is getting unfairly criticized with claims of nepotism.

The following quote from Arenas saw him calling out a much higher draft pick:

“They were too busy bashing Bronny for nepotism that they forgot there was a number one pick they never even mentioned… Zaccharie Risacher. Yeah, you remember? He got drafted number one. He’s been ass ever since, so there’s no point in even mentioning him now. You didn’t want to mention him when he got drafted, when the number one pick was on the line. Y’all went straight to the 55th. Mr. 55th. Y’all went all the way down there for a guy who doesn’t make the team and wasn’t going to play much. You killed him, and a whole number one pick was just chilling and relaxing.”

The bigger point made by Arenas is that the NBA media has been so obsessed with calling out Bronny that they miss real draft busts. Risacher was specially named by Arenas for getting drafted first overall by the Atlanta Hawks. Things have gone so poorly that Atlanta already traded Risacher to the Dallas Mavericks.

Why Gilbert Arenas Is Defending Bronny James

Arenas is a big Los Angeles Lakers and goes out of his way to root for the popular team today. Some in the NBA find it odd that Arenas played in the NBA and found fame with the Washington Wizards yet still roots for his favorite childhood team.

However, Arenas feels more pride in his Lakers fandom than he feels represented by the Wizards or the Golden State Warriors who drafted him. Bronny has been a favorite of Arenas with many positive comments since he entered the league.

Arenas felt it was worth calling out Risacher and other high picks who failed to become stars. Bronny was a late second round pick, but the association to LeBron made him a bigger story. LeBron joining the Philadelphia 76ers gives Bronny a chance without the father/son dynamic.

Bronny James In Do Or Die Season

The main reason that Bronny gets criticized is that many pundits don’t believe he’s an NBA caliber player. A poor preseason sees Bronny battling fellow reserve guard Jaden Hardy for any rotation minutes at all.

The additions of Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes make it harder for Bronny to easily get backup point guard injuries. Injuries and other variables will give Bronny some opportunities, but he must make the most of those minutes.

The Lakers have no incentive to keep Bronny now that LeBron is off the roster. Bronny could be out of the league faster than expected if he doesn’t impress this season. Opposing teams could go after Bronny for his name value in the future, but he’ll always be judged by his on-court results.