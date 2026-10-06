Gilbert Arenas explains why VJ Edgecombe could thrive with 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers received an early look at VJ Edgecombe’s potential fit with Jaylen Brown during Monday’s 120-97 preseason victory over the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks. LeBron James did not play, while Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid also sat, allowing Philadelphia to feature Brown and Edgecombe.

Gilbert Arenas believes that arrangement previews why Edgecombe could gain more than anyone else from the Sixers’ collection of stars. “There is going to be games he’s lighting up and dunking and doing all this stuff because they not going to be paying attention to him,” Arenas said. “So he’s going to look phenomenal, right?”

Brown scored 22 points, while Edgecombe finished with 12 points, four rebounds, and seven assists. Both sat for the opening half before immediately displaying chemistry once they entered.

Gilbert Arenas says V. J. Edgecombe will benefit the most on the Sixers team: “When you’re trying to throw lobs and trying get easy plays he’s going to be the one that does a lot of damage because no one expecting him. So when you’re doing the scouting report that’s who you’re… https://t.co/NGbGJ0sMs1 pic.twitter.com/ephSUsCbc1 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) October 5, 2026

Gilbert Arenas expects defenses to overlook VJ Edgecombe

Arenas centered his case on the attention Philadelphia’s established options will command. When the Sixers search for lobs or simple scoring chances, he expects Edgecombe to punish opponents that place him lower on their scouting priorities.

Arenas specifically predicted that defenses would leave Edgecombe available while worrying about his higher-profile teammates. That approach could create opportunities for the second-year player to attack open space, finish above the rim, and produce explosive scoring stretches without serving as the offense’s first option.

Arenas also rejected the familiar concern that Philadelphia has too many prominent players for one offense. He pointed to Magic Johnson’s Lakers, who featured multiple former No. 1 picks while winning five championships, as evidence that talented teammates can succeed despite sharing a single ball.

His argument does not require Edgecombe to dominate possession. Instead, it places value on the easier chances that can emerge when opponents build their plans around James, Embiid, Maxey, and Brown.

Jaylen Brown sees an immediate connection with Edgecombe

Brown’s shared preseason action with Edgecombe offered an encouraging example, per Sixers Wire. The 10-year veteran has earned five All-Star selections, a Finals MVP award, and a spot on the All-NBA Second Team last season. Yet his strongest postgame comments focused on his new teammate.

“I love VJ already,” Brown said. “That’s one of my favorite people in the world, and we just met. But VJ is gonna be great, and I’m excited to help him continue to thrive. His talent level is off the charts.”

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Brown added that they process the sport in similar ways and seek many of the same areas on the floor. Edgecombe returned the praise, calling Brown someone he trusts for guidance.

“That’s cute, Jaylen. That’s my dawg,” Edgecombe said. “That’s someone I actually lean on for information. He’s super smart. He’s got that Cal Berkeley education, man.”

Edgecombe already made an impression on Brown while finding success against Boston during his first NBA campaign, including the playoffs. Now teammates in Philadelphia, they can develop that connection through practices and game action.

The preseason result represents only one outing, but it aligned with Arenas’ forecast. Brown drew attention, Edgecombe contributed across several categories, and their shared approach helped Philadelphia find early success without three of its biggest names.