Lakers Get Positive Dalton Knecht Trade Update As Ideal Landing Spot Emerges

Former first-round pick Dalton Knecht isn’t expected to be on the Los Angeles Lakers‘ roster in the next few weeks, as whether it’s a trade or getting waived, the third-year guard is expected to be off the team before the 2026-27 NBA season begins.

The Lakers have been attempting to trade Knecht for a while, and though they haven’t found the right deal yet, one team in particular could use his services more than any other: the Chicago Bulls.

Knecht has been rumored to be a trade piece in a Lakers-Bulls deal that sends center Jalen Smith out to Hollywood. But even if that framework never comes to fruition, if Knecht is waived by Los Angeles, he should look no further than Chicago for his next NBA opportunity.

Lakers Dalton Knecht Trade Search Should Start And Stop With The Bulls

Though the Lakers haven’t yet completed a deal to ship Knecht out of town, it was recently speculated that the team could use him as an asset in a trade for Smith with the Bulls.

As ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel reported, the Lakers should view Smith as their next backup big man target.

“The Lakers could definitely use another big man on their bench, preferably someone who could stretch the floor, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see Pelinka move players like Knecht and Hardy in a deal, possibly even with a second-round pick, to beef up the frontcourt with a player he pinpoints,” he wrote.

“Jalen Smith is the type of player that would make sense for LA to target in this scenario since he’s in the final year of his contract. Chicago would have no problem taking on two contracts from a financial perspective, and taking a chance on younger players like Hardy and Knecht could make sense for them as well. Keep an eye on his status.”

Additionally, NBA reporter Jake Weinbach outlined a Lakers trade idea swapping both Knecht and Jaden Hardy for Smith, in what would arguably be the best-case scenario for Los Angeles to easily move off their two final roster cut candidates, while also filling a major hole in the rotation.

Here’s his proposed trade:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Jalen Smith

Chicago Bulls receive: Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy, a 2032 second-round pick (via WAS), and a 2033 second-round pick (via LAL)

The only reason for Chicago not entertaining this Knecht trade framework at all is that starting center Nic Claxton just went down with an injury. That could make the Bulls a bit more wary of a deal like this one, but it still can’t be ruled out.

Chicago Could Use The Shooter Los Angeles Doesn’t Want

Even if the Lakers don’t trade Knecht, and rather waive him to get to the NBA’s 15-man roster limit, the third-year shooting wing should target Chicago as his next team.

The Bulls also need perimeter shooting, as ESPN’s Bobby Marks noted that it is the team’s biggest question mark heading into the new season.

“Is there enough spacing on this roster to allow Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis to develop offensively?” Marks asked. “Jalen Smith and Norman Powell were the only players on the roster to average at least 37% shooting from deep on a minimum of three attempts per game last season.

If they are looking to find a cheap shooter, that should be Knecht. He was an explosive three-point scorer during his time in college, and though he has a career 36.8% shooting average from deep, he can clearly still be dangerous from outside.

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This should be good news for the Lakers, as though it appears they don’t want Knecht, the Bulls could be the perfect landing spot. He fits the timeline, will arrive on a cheap deal, and could give him the fresh start he needs, while also helping Los Angeles get off the contract and potentially bring in a new player like Smith.

Knecht’s time with the Lakers looks like it’s coming to an end. The team is hopeful to trade him, but hasn’t found the right partner yet. However, that could be the Bulls, a young squad that needs more shooting.

But even if Knecht isn’t traded and is rather the Lakers’ final roster cut, he should eye Chicago as his next destination. Things clearly haven’t worked out in Los Angeles, but all he might need is a new start, which the Bulls could give him.