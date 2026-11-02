Lakers Could Trade Underwhelming Wing For All-Defensive Target

The Los Angeles Lakers signed free agent Quentin Grimes to a four-year, $60 million contract this summer to make him the fourth-highest-paid player on the team, a move that hasn’t necessarily worked out as expected so far.

With Grimes underperforming to start the season, the Lakers could start to explore him as a trade asset, and if they do, potentially packaging him in a deal for long-term target Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans is an idea that was recently floated as a possibility.

The Lakers remain linked with Jones in trade rumors, and while recent reports indicate he has a high value, if he does become available for a team like Los Angeles, using Grimes in a trade package might be the best way to add the former All-Defensive wing who doesn’t appear to have a long future in New Orleans.

Lakers Could Trade Quentin Grimes For Real 3-And-D Wing

Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Tyler Watts discussed Grimes’ poor start for the Lakers. He was brought in with the expectation of being the starting small forward, but he has only started once so far this year, and his averages through seven games are down from the past few years.

“The logical explanation was the 6’5 wing would take on a larger offensive role in the second unit, but that hasn’t happened,” he wrote. “The Lakers are paying Grimes $13.9 million this season, but it rises to $16.0 million in the final year. He simply isn’t returning that value. Head coach JJ Redick wanted defense in the starting five. He opted for Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams to start the year. Even with Williams out on Friday night, it was Jake LaRavia and not Grimes in the opening five.”

In seven games, Grimes is averaging just 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 46.3/25/72 shooting splits, nowhere near his numbers when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Going off that, as it’s quickly becoming clear he isn’t the player the Lakers hoped he’d be when signing him this summer, the idea of using him in a trade for Jones was offered up.

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“Come playoff time, the NBA becomes all about who can get the most stops because all the top teams are going to have a go-to scorer that can get a bucket on virtually anyone. That’s the type of situation where someone like Jones brings more value than, say, someone like Quentin Grimes,” Chris Lambert wrote amid the Lakers trade rumors surrounding Jones. “Yes, the Lakers just signed Grimes to a multi-year deal this summer. That doesn’t mean he is safe, especially if a player with a skill set this roster needs more of becomes available.”

“The money lines up, and for the Pelicans, Grimes would give them something they have zero of: 3-point shooting. I’m not saying it’s a flawless one-for-one trade, but it would be something worth considering if Dumars ever got out of the fantasy land he lives in when discussing the value of his players on a team that won just 47 games combined over the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.”

On paper, a Grimes trade that would see the Lakers add Jones is a lot easier said than done. Still, if Los Angeles could at least use him to highlight a package for the defensive monster, it’s an idea worth exploring, based on where both are at right now at this point in the season.

Herb Jones Trade Rumors Are Very Complicated To Dissect

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pelicans have ‘not indicated a willingness to trade Herb Jones.’

However, Jones is playing a career-low 21.2 minutes through six games, and while his numbers across the board are down, some other recent reports amid turmoil in New Orleans have since put his name back on the trade market.

As Shamit Dua reported, the Pelicans are still looking for two first-round picks in a trade for Jones, something the Lakers don’t have.

“Multiple league sources indicate teams are monitoring Jones’ situation and could pursue him if the Pelicans’ asking price changes,” he wrote. “League sources say the Pelicans have held firm at an asking price near two first-round picks, though no team has met that figure.”

Additionally, NBA insider Brett Siegel offered a similar report.

“Myself and our Pelicans reporter Chris Dodson, we reported last year before the deadline how the Thunder were one of three or four different teams, along with the Lakers and the Warriors, that were floated as a team that had a level of interest in Herb Jones,” Siegel said.

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“There’s been nothing new about Herb’s status with the Pelicans throughout the offseason…The message has been consistent that they want two first-round picks if they’re going to trade him, and so far no team’s been willing to offer him that.”

With all of that, it’s uncertain how willing New Orleans would be to trade Jones. Additionally, though the Lakers haven’t been satisfied with what Grimes has done so far this season, it also might be a bit of a stretch to think the front office is already exploring ways to get him out of town.

Regardless, a Lakers trade idea swapping Grimes for Jones is extremely intriguing, and if Rob Pelinka can once again pull off some magic, this time with Joe Dumars, it’s hard not to see Los Angeles pouncing on a deal like this one.

For now, it’s undetermined if Jones will stay in New Orleans. If he does become available in trade rumors, the Lakers are expected to be waiting at the front of the line. They might not have the first-round picks to send back, but could offer Grimes, another player, and a second-round asset to add the high-level 3-and-D wing who has the lowest value of his career right now.