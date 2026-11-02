Walker Kessler Makes Los Angeles Lakers History in Win Over Raptors

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers got back on the winning track after beating the Toronto Raptors at the Crypto.com Arena.

Luka Doncic exploded for 45 points to help the Lakers earn the 131-125 win. He went 12-for-23 from the field, knocking down eight 3-point shots and making all of his 13 free throws. He also had 15 rebounds, six assists and five steals.

According to USA Today, Doncic is the first player since the 1997-98 season to have 20 points, five rebounds, five 3-point shots and five steals in a half. He was also the first point guard in NBA history to have five 3-point shots and five steals in a half.

However, Doncic wasn’t the only Lakers player to make history on Sunday against the Raptors.

Walker Kessler Makes Lakers History

Luka Doncic had plenty of help in their win over the Toronto Raptors. Austin Reaves had 19 points, while Collin Sexton scored 14 points off the bench.

Walker Kessler had a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds, plus three blocks. He was also a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

According to HoopsMatic, Kessler became the first Lakers player to record at least 15 points and 15 rebounds on a perfect shooting night since the 1981-82 season.

The last Lakers player to have a similar game like that was Mitch Kupchak on November 20, 1981 against the San Antonio Spurs. Kupchak had 25 points and 17 rebounds, going 11-for-11 from the field in the Lakers’ 136-116 win.

It was also Kessler’s 22nd career game without missing a field goal on a minimum of five or more attempts.

In seven games this season, Kessler is averaging 14.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.9 blocks. He’s also shooting a whopping 75.4 percent from the field and has yet to take a shot from beyond the arc.

What’s Next for the Lakers?

After their win against the Raptors, the Lakers will remain busy on Monday in the second game of a back-to-back. They are set to host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat.

The Heat have some momentum heading into tonight’s game. They have won two in a row after starting the season with four consecutive losses. Their wins were against the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers.

In addition to the Heat, the Lakers will also face the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons and the Hawks in their next five games.