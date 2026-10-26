Lakers’ Walker Kessler Makes Blunt Admission on Revenge Game

Entering Sunday’s matinee against the Utah Jazz, Lakers big man Walker Kessler was on a high. His first two games in purple-and-gold were outstanding, as he racked up 48 points and 17 rebounds, with eight blocked shots and an incredible 22-for-26 shooting line. He was particularly eager to keep that going in his third game because he was facing the team that drafted him four years ago–and the team that declined to pay him the sizable contract extension he wanted a year ago.

There was a bit of revenge in the air for Kessler when he got to the Delta Center. But perhaps too much revenge–Kessler conceded that he had worked himself up into too much of a lather on Sunday, and could not get his feet under himself for the entirety of the game. He finished with just two points on 1-for-2 shooting in 28 minutes.

Walker Kessler: ‘Emotions Got the Best of Me’

After the game, Kessler was thankful that the Lakers had Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, who plowed through the Jazz in a 132-125 victory.

But Kessler explained: “Going into the game, I definitely let my emotions get the best of me. You got to learn in those moments and move on. …

“Obviously, Utah was the first four years of my career, special place for me. Kind of jump-started my career, you know, lot of good memories. But definitely, that was, letting my emotions get the best of me. Kind of hyping myself up more than I usually do, kind of too amped. Couldn’t find the ball, couldn’t find a rhythm. Was just kinda off, couple fouls that were tough. A couple blocks—one of those nights. Fortunately, basketball is not a one-man sport, and I have really good teammates, and I am very thankful.”

Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Carry Lakers

Indeed, the Lakers had an absolutely offensive explosion from its two anchors, Reaves and Doncic. In all, Doncic scored 52 points, on 17-for -30 shooting, and it was clear there was no one on the Jazz roster who could come close to checking him. Reaves did well to play off his star running mate, scoring 29 points on 7-for-12 shooting, going 11-for-13 at the free-throw line.

Said Kessler: “They’re just really good at basketball. I mean, really efficient, making shots, making big-time plays. Combined had 81 points, jeez Louise. I mean, we got a lot of playmakers on this team, lot of good players. They played their tails off tonight, which was really, really fun to see. …

“I’m glad we got the win tonight, and I mean, I have got a lot of thanks to give to my teammates, all of them. They all played their roles and did a great job even though it wasn’t my best night. So, really, really appreciative of them.”