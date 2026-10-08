Will Walker Kessler Make Lakers Debut Tonight? New Details Before Kings Game

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready to play in front of their home crowd after over six months to take on the Sacramento Kings in their preseason home opener.

The Lakers stomped the Kings in the first game of the preseason, rattling off a 24-point victory over their inner-state rival on Monday night. That game saw superstar Luka Doncic and several key rotation players hit the court. L.A. sat most of its expected regulars in Tuesday’s blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors.

With the third game of the preseason on tap, fans are wondering when the Lakers will look to play most of their top players. After all, there are countless new faces, and the team needs to develop some working chemistry before the regular season tips off in less than two weeks.

Will Lakers Roll Out Stars Tonight?

While Doncic has one preseason game under his belt, stars Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler have yet to suit up. Both are reportedly dealing with minor ailments, with Kessler — who was acquired from the Utah Jazz in the second-biggest trade of the offseason — nursing a jammed finger. According to Lakers journalist Jovan Buha, there is a chance Kessler makes his Lakers preseason debut Thursday night against the Kings.

“I think the Lakers are at the point of the preseason where they can’t afford — they need to start getting reps with these guys; I think they need at least a couple games with the full group. I think it would be a mistake to sit Luka (Thursday).”

Buha believes the Lakers should look to play their top players, except for newcomer guard Collin Sexton, who seems to be dealing with a somewhat significant injury.

“I would say anyone who physically can play without there being serious injury aggravation should play (Thursday). Sexton I think is the one where because he hasn’t been scrimmaging, because he hasn’t been held out so far, it feels like it would be surprising if they just threw him in there cold. … If Austin and Walker Kessler don’t play, I start to get a little worried at that point … those are some valuable reps and opportunities.”

Lakers fans are itching to see Kessler in purple-and-gold for the first time. The Lakers should look to give Doncic and Kessler ample playing time to find a rhythm before the Warriors come to town for the regular season opener.

L.A. Looking to Rebound After Bad Loss

The Lakers will aim to get back in the win column after a 26-point loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

Head coach JJ Redick was critical of his team’s performance and energy, especially to start the game. The Lakers trailed by 14 after the first quarter and a whopping 28 points at halftime. Of course, the Lakers rolled out a starting lineup of players who won’t see a ton of playing time during the regular season, while the Warriors had most of their regulars, including Stephen Curry, on the court.

In front of their home fans for the first time since May, the Lakers should come out with more intensity and spirit, similar to what they showed against the Kings in the preseason opener three nights ago.