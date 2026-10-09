Is Walker Kessler Injured? Lakers Center Reveals Why He Isn’t Playing Preseason

The Los Angeles Lakers eked out a four-point victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, marking their second win of the preseason.

“The Los Angeles Lakers moved to 2-1 this preseason with Thursday’s 114-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings,” Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey wrote. “Led by Luka Dončić’s 23 points in 25 minutes, the Lakers had four players hit double-figures. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jake LaRavia combined for 36 off the bench. And Austin Reaves only added eight points in the scoring column, he had a team-high eight assists.”

Although the Lakers picked up another win, albeit over the not-so-elite Kings, the prevailing storyline continues to be the health of multiple players. While Reaves played his first game of the season last night, new star center Walker Kessler has yet to make his Lakers preseason debut, which has raised questions about his availability as we get closer to the regular season.

Lakers Star Walker Kessler Provides Update

Clearly if Kessler was 100% healthy, he would have made his Lakers debut by now. But the 25-year-old big man is dealing with a minor ailment, as Khobi Price of the California Post notes.

“Kessler, the 7-foot-2 center the Lakers acquired from the Jazz as part of a four-year, $130 million sign-and-trade, hasn’t played in the preseason yet after jamming his finger during a practice. (Head coach JJ) Redick said the team will examine Kessler’s finger on Friday, before adding that the ailment isn’t concerning and that Kessler will play during the preseason.”

During the Lakers’ home preseason opener Thursday, Kessler shared an injury update and was asked when he expects to play.

“Finger’s good,” Kessler said twice with a smile in an interview with ESPN’s Mike Breen during Thursday’s broadcast. “Just kind of going through all the protocols right now, talking to coaches, the training staff. … Feeling good.”

“I’m not sure yet,” Kessler said when asked when he anticipates making his Lakers debut. “We’re still talking, and I don’t want to say anything that gets me in trouble. So, we’re still talking about it.”

L.A. Needs Kessler Back Fast

Although it makes perfect sense to sideline a star player until he is fully healthy, the Lakers are hoping to get Kessler out there because of how many new players are on the roster.

Kessler is among nine offseason additions to the roster. He is the projected third-option behind Doncic and Reaves. For the Lakers to develop some on-court chemistry before the Golden State Warriors come to town for opening night of the regular season, Doncic, Reaves and Kessler need to put together some minutes on the floor.

Kessler was L.A.’s marquee offseason acquisition — and a highly debated one at that. The Lakers surrendered two first round picks and a pair of pick swaps to acquire Kessler, one of the league’s top paint protectors and shot blockers, from the Jazz in early July. Kessler was reportedly Doncic’s hand-picked choice.

Now, Doncic can only patiently wait for his young star teammate to get healthy and hit the court.