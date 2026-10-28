Lakers’ Walker Kessler Takes Blame for ‘Frustrating’ Defensive Failure

It’s a bit lonely to be the defensive anchor for a Los Angeles Lakers team that does have some pretty gaping holes in its defensive lineup. But it’s the job that Walker Kessler has taken on as one of the three big pieces in his first season with LA, and when things do not go right, he knows it falls on him. And things did not go right defensively for the Lakers on Tuesday night in Portland, where the Blazers torched the Lakers’ defense in a 136-129 loss. Portland shot 59% from the field in the game, and made 18 of its 36 3-point attempts to pretty clearly expose some outside holes for this team’s defense.

Luka Doncic again was scorching as a shooter in his own right, with 41 points, and Austin Reaves at 26, the pair combining on 20-for-35 shooting on the night. But neither Reaves nor Doncic is a defensive stalwart, and the Lakers could not contain Portland’s shot-makers.

Walker Kessler: ‘We’ve Been Relying on Our Offense a Lot’

After the game, Kessler pointed out that the Lakers are not going to factor into an NBA championship conversation without a much better and more consistent defensive showing than that.

Said Kessler: “We’ve been relying on our offense a lot. And we have a very, very good offense and a lot of great scorers. But that’s not gonna be the only thing that gets us to win a championship here. It’s a good reminder. I think you learn a lot in defeat and we’ll watch a lot of film and we will learn a lot from it.”

Lakers’ Woes ‘Frustrating’

Indeed, the Lakers are No. 2 in the NBA in offensive efficiency, at 126.7. But they’re now No. 22 in defensive efficiency, and that’s got to change. Kessler was asked about how he, as the big man monitoring the paint, responds defensively when Portland did so much damage from the perimeter.

He did not shirk responsibility there.

Said Kessler: “I think coach and I had a conversation about me being kind of the linebacker of the defense, so when the defense does not perform well, it’s on me. It’s on our team, obviously, but I take responsibility for that. And we’re gonna figure it out but it’s definitely frustrating, but it’s not just those guys giving up 3s. I did not do a good job in a lot instances, either. So, it’s not just them.”

The Lakers are back in action on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET against the Clippers.