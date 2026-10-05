Lakers Bargain Free Agent Ziaire Williams Could Save PJ Washington Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers made a ton of offseason roster changes, and though they have yet to see the results of what this new-look group will look like together, all the early returns on free agent signing Ziaire Williams should be considered good news for a team that remains in search of a starting-caliber power forward for the upcoming season.

Williams arrived to the Lakers on a minimum contract in free agency, and through the offseason and now training camp, the talk about him as a key contributor in the lineup this year has only increased as time goes on.

Though the Lakers are still reportedly in the market to make a trade for a starting power forward or backup center, Williams could fill that open role. The case for him taking a leap is real, and after the 25-year-old was most recently compared to former Luka Doncic teammate and current trade target PJ Washington of the Dallas Mavericks, him elevating his game could save Los Angeles from making another risky deal to put more talent around the franchise star.

Ziaire Williams Compared To PJ Washington, Could Save Lakers From A Trade For The Mavericks PF

Washington is one player who has been heavily mentioned in Lakers trade rumors as a top target for the team. It remains to be seen how realistic the idea of a deal for the forward actually is, but what might be great news for Los Angeles is that they might already have someone to play that role on the roster.

Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Tyker Watts compared the free agent addition in Williams to the Lakers’ trade target in Washington.

“Some fans want the purple and gold to trade for PJ Washington after his success playing with Luka Doncic in Dallas. Washington is a stout defender, capable shooter, and strong rebounder. He played his best basketball next to the current Lakers star, and Luka may just be able to turn Williams into LA’s version of PJ,” he wrote. “Washington instantly broke out as a high-quality role player after teaming with Doncic, and Williams is looking to do the same.”

Williams averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 42.5% shooting in 53 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season. All of those numbers are down compared to Washington’s stats over the past few years, but by all accounts, Williams has taken a leap this summer, and has the chance to play that exact same role that has a proven track record of success on the court alongside Doncic.

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“The Los Angeles Lakers hope Ziaire Williams becomes their version of PJ Washington next to Luka Doncic. Hitting on a cheap contract is massive in the second apron era…Williams has the tools, and Luka has done it before,” Watts added. “Let’s hope Ziaire takes advantage and becomes the Lakers version of PJ Washington this season. The possibility is real, and the added weight has already increased the probability.”

Again, though it’s uncertain if the Lakers will take a risk and do everything they can to trade for Washington; they might not need to if Williams takes that leap. It would save the franchise some key assets, while also having an equal-caliber player on a contract worth significantly less money, potentially freeing up space for the idea of another trade down the road to boost the roster even further.

Is The Free Agent Forward Joining The Starting Lineup?

Unlike a few players still on this Lakers team, Williams doesn’t have to worry about being the final roster cut. Instead, he has a realistic chance of joining the starting lineup this season.

Williams has gotten praise from his teammates Doncic and Austin Reaves, with the latter calling him one of the best defenders in the NBA alongside the already-proven Matisse Thybulle.

“They all annoy the hell out of me. Like I talked about, Matisse and Ziaire, yesterday (they) were on the same team, and it was not my team, which wasn’t fun,” the star shooting guard said. “I think they’re two of the best defenders in the league…I’m excited to have them on our team and see what they can do.”

Though the Lakers have a few other candidates to join the starting lineup alongside Doncic, Reaves, Walker Kessler, and presumably Quentin Grimes, Williams is making a real case to be added to that group.

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“I’ll continue to say and scream it from the Hollywood sign: ZIAIRE WILLIAMS IS ONE OF THE MOST UNDERRATED PICKUPS OF THE OFFSEASON!” Chris Lambert wrote, discussing the forward’s defensive upside and versatility as two reasons why he should start games for Los Angeles this season.

“We’ve seen players like Derrick Jones Jr. break out when playing on the wing next to Luka; Williams could be exactly that, except he’s even bigger than DJJ was. If JJ Redick’s goal is to roll with the starting lineup that has the highest possible upside, Williams’ comments at media day made it clear he has to be included.”

The final Lakers starting lineup decision remains unknown, but as time goes on, Williams is making a strong case to take that spot, even more so if he can turn into that Washington-type role Los Angeles has been looking for all offseason.