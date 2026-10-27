Bam Adebayo Reacts After Terrible Game for Heat vs. Mavericks

Miami Heat team captain Bam Adebayo reacted after having a terrible game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Adebayo scored just 8 points on 3-of-10 shooting, including going 0-of-5 from the 3-point range, as the Heat lost to the Mavericks 113-109.

The Heat are now 0-4 on the year, and with the losses adding up, Adebayo’s struggles are getting magnified.

Bam Adebayo Speaks After Heat Lose to Mavericks

Speaking to reporters after the Heat lost to the Mavericks, Adebayo shared his reaction after another terrible game by himself and the team.

“My shot’s not going in. I’m not going to overthink that. It’s funny how the outside noise wants to make me the scapegoat. When the energy shifts, be prepared for that,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo’s comments about being made the team’s scapegoat are certainly interesting, as he doesn’t seem to really be taking any responsibility for his poor play, and is instead shooting it back at the critics.

He even doubled down on his comments about the “outside noise,” suggesting that when the Heat eventually go on a win streak, the negative talk about the team will change.

“I got expectations. Obviously the outside noise got outside expectations for us…. When we go on a 10 game win streak, then how does the noise change?” Adebayo said.

Bam Adebayo on being the scape goat for this Heat team: "I got expectations. Obviously the outside noise got outside expectations for us…. When we go on a 10 game win streak, then how does the noise change?" https://t.co/obsYlyRUP1 pic.twitter.com/GKJUPouzK6 — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) October 27, 2026

Davion Mitchell Wants to Help Bam Adebayo

Heat point guard Davion Mitchell, who has been one of the team’s best players in the early goings-on of the season, wants to help his center out by setting him up for better shots. However, Mitchell also thinks that Adebayo needs to learn how to space things better with Heat superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, as he and Adebayo have not been able to mesh as well as either the team or both players would have hoped.

“I have to do a better job of not letting him get lost in the game, but he also has to be intentional. He gotta be more aggressive. Him and Giannis play in the same spaces so when Giannis is on the floor with him, he can’t be in those same spaces,” Mitchell said.