Biggest Hole for the Miami Heat After Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Revealed

The Miami Heat made the bold decision to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. Bringing him in gives them the superstar player they have been desperate for. With him on the roster, they have championship aspirations.

In the first two preseason games the Heat have played, Antetokounmpo has looked good. However, the team has some holes as a result of losing depth from the trade. ESPN believes they have one massive flaw that could keep them from contending for a title.

Heat Will Struggle Due to a Lack of Backcourt Creators, According to ESPN

Ben Golliver of ESPN believes that a lack of backcourt creators will be the biggest issue for Miami this season. He notes that Miami doesn’t have anyone who is a proven playmaker on the roster.

“Davion Mitchell, a 2021 lottery pick who cut his teeth as a defensive stopper, is the roster’s X factor and should see an expanded role as an initiator. Past that, coach Erik Spoelstra will likely need to lean on Adebayo’s capable passing to compensate for a guard rotation that’s short on pop after trading Tyler Herro in the Antetokounmpo deal,” Golliver writes.

Playmaking has never been Mitchell’s strong suit, although he’s coming off a year that saw him have a career-high in assists. He averaged 6.5 assists per game last season. Antetokounmpo can help bridge that gap, as he is a good passer, as well. Still, he needs some help.

The Heat prioritized getting shooting around Antetokounmpo instead of playmakers. They added both Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. to help space the floor. That is something that will help him be more effective, but they also need someone to feed them the ball.

After the massive package they gave for Antetokounmpo, they are light on trade assets. That means that the trade deadline might not solve this issue for them. Miami might be locked into the guys they have this season, for better or for worse.

Miami Has to Rely Heavily on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo is by far the best player on the roster. That means he will shoulder a heavy load this season in an Eastern Conference that has gotten much better over the summer. His health is a big story as the season goes on after only playing 36 games last season.

With fewer depth pieces, the Heat might not be able to survive a prolonged absence from Antetokounmpo, especially from a shot-creation standpoint. Antetokounmpo averaged 6.5 assists two seasons ago when he was healthy. Bam Adebayo needs someone to feed him the ball, as well.

Last season, Miami had the 12th-best offense. They had a much different team, however. This team will likely shoot fewer 3s with Antetokounmpo on the team. Figuring out a good balance between driving to the hoop and outside shooting will determine the offensive success.