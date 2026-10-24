Erik Spoelstra Reacts to Heat Starting Season 0-2

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacted to his team starting the season 0-2 despite sky-high expectations coming into it.

Anytime your team makes a blockbuster trade for an NBA superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo, you are expected to win in this league.

But following double-digit losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Detroit Pistons to open the season, the Heat are now 0-2, and fans are understandably starting to get concerned.

Erik Spoelstra Comments on Heat’s 0-2 Start

Speaking to reporters after Miami lost 128-111 against Detroit on Friday, their second straight home defeat by double digits after the Timberwolves smashed them in the season opener, Spoelstra shared his reaction to the team’s early struggles.

“Here we are. So we’re getting to know each other right at the beginning of the season. Our preseason was great, and everything was terrific in training camp. It was pretty smooth, it was pretty easy, you could see the vision of where we’re going, and where we will end up. But we’re facing a little bit of adversity to start,” Spoelstra said.

The Heat do not get any time to relax, as the team is back to work on Saturday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road, something that Spoelstra says could be a good thing for his team as they look to snap their early-season losing skid.

“Probably the best thing for us to do is go on the road with a tough turnaround, with less than 24 hours to play our next game,” Spoelstra said.

Heat Need to Get Going

Yes, it’s only two games into the new season, so there is obviously still plenty of time left for Miami to turn things around and show that they are a title contender in the Eastern Conference.

But the early goings have not been impressive at all, as the team hasn’t come out as strongly as the Heat and their fans would have hoped after trading for Antetokounmpo this summer in a blockbuster trade.

The good news is, it probably can’t get much worse. But this team really needs to show something more, and soon.