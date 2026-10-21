Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Brothers Left NBA Rather Than Playing For Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo is by far the most famous member of his family, but he has brothers who have played in the NBA, too — Thanasis and Alex.

That made it a clear question when Giannis was traded to the Miami Heat from the Milwaukee Bucks: Would his brothers join him in Miami?

The answer turns out to be no.

When the Heat open the season on Wednesday night, Giannis will be in a new NBA uniform for the first time.

But both Thanasis and Alex won’t be in any NBA uniform at all to begin the 2026-27 season.

And to be clear — the Heat weren’t interested in bringing them aboard. It’s just interesting that they’ve departed rather than sticking with Giannis or in the league at all.

Where is Thanasis Antetokounmpo?

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has gone back to Europe.

He signed a three-year contract to play with Aris Basketball Club in Greece. The deal was reported in early September.

Thanasis played in 232 games for the Bucks across the last six seasons and was a member of the 2021 NBA champs.

Aris B.C. is owned by an Antetokounmpo family friend, Richard Hsiao, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Thanasis, 34, is actually the oldest Antetokounmpo brother, so it makes sense that he could try to wind down his career in Europe.

Where is Alex Antetokounmpo?

Alex, who has played just six NBA games, has also signed in Greece.

He’ll be playing for Promitheas Patras Basketball Club.

Alex briefly played in the past for Aris, but he will be on a rival club from his brother Thanasis.

While with the Bucks last season, Giannis and Thanasis and Alex became the first trio of siblings to be active for the same team in the same season, although they never actually got on the court together.

Where is Kostas Antetokounmpo?

Kostas, the other Antetokounmpo brother who has played professionally, will also be in Greece.

He’s going to be teammates with Thanasis, having signed first with Aris back in July.

Kostas previously appeared in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Giannis Trade Details

The Bucks traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat in June along with Bobby Portis.

The Heat sent the Bucks Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez, Kasparas Jakucionis, the No. 13 pick in 2026, 2031 and 2033 first-rounders, a 2030 pick swap and a 2033 second-rounder.

The Bucks used that No. 13 pick on Nate Ament, a lanky forward out of Tennessee, after using their own No. 10 pick on Arizona point guard Brayden Burries.

The post-Giannis era starts now in Milwaukee, while Miami is just starting its own Antetokounmpo era — but with the rest of the family back hooping in Europe.