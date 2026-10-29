Insider Reveals Miami Heat Fully Monitoring Kyrie Irving For Trade

Top NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed the Miami Heat are looking at Kyrie Irving to potentially improve the roster. Miami has struggled with a poor start to the season after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo to become NBA Championship contenders. Unfortunately, the parts have yet to fit together and the point guard position stands out as a huge flaw.

Charania reported on Wednesday that Miami is actively “monitoring” the Irving situation with the Dallas Mavericks. The season started with Dallas hoping to keep Kyrie and fight for a playoff spot with Cooper Flagg. Flawed results for them have shown the timelines may not make sense to keep Irving on the roster long-term. Many pundits believe that Irving could be traded by this year’s deadline to make the team younger.

The Heat would make the most sense as a big market with veterans familiar with Kyrie. Names like Giannis, Klay Thompson, and Bam Adebayo have been in the league long enough to develop relationships with Irving. Beyond that, Kyrie is also the best point guard who could realistically hit the trade market. Miami must find a true path to improve and keep the title contending dream alive.

Miami Heat Trade Package For Kyrie Irving

The big question comes down to what the Heat can seriously offer for Irving if he’s available. Current starting point guard Davion Mitchell would have to be included in the deal. Dallas would get a younger point guard back, and Miami would not have to rely on a less proven guard anymore.

Andrew Wiggins makes sense as the majority of the salary needed to match Kyrie’s financial numbers for NBA salary cap trade rules. One issue for the Heat is that they’ll likely have to include another young talent since they traded most of their draft picks for Giannis.

Pelle Larsson and/or Nikola Jovic would be involved to give Dallas a true young prospect they believe in. Mitchell is older and considered less of a high-upside return. One of these prospects, Mitchell, and Wiggins would be moved as the likely trade package for Irving or any equal superstar.

Can Miami Heat Win Without A Trade?

It is ridiculous to judge a team based on four games to start the season, especially a team with a new roster. However, the Eastern Conference is stronger than ever at the top with many teams hoping to challenge the New York Knicks this season.

Hot starts have shown the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers not waiting to get into a groove. Miami is risking falling far behind if the losing continues, and they refuse to make an impactful trade to change up the core.

Pat Riley has an NBA track record of being aggressive at the right time, and Irving would make perfect sense. The new “big three” of Kyrie, Giannis, and Bam would make the Heat a threat in any series.

A bold trade can help them have a chance even if they have a lower seed come playoff time. Miami should be looking closely at Irving and any other point guard who could hit the trade block before the deadline.