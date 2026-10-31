Klay Thompson Reacts After Best Game in Heat Uniform

Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson reacted after he had his best game in a Heat uniform on Friday night against the Indiana Pacers.

The Heat beat the Pacers 145-125 in NBA Cup group play action on Friday to improve their record to 2-4 on the season. After losing their first four games of the season, Miami has now won two straight games and is starting to look like the team that Heat fans thought they would look like after they made the blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks this summer to acquire NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Another move the Heat made was signing Thompson to a contract after he was bought out by the Dallas Mavericks. Although Thompson’s first five games with the Heat were a bit of a struggle, he absolutely exploded against the Pacers, scoring 25 points and turning back the clock by going 7-of-12 from 3-point range to help lead the Heat to a key victory in the NBA Cup group play round.

Klay Thompson Reacts to Huge Game for Heat

Speaking in a post-game interview after the Heat beat the Pacers on Friday night, Thompson shared his immediate thoughts following his brilliant performance for Miami.

“Not trynna force shots early especially when you haven’t shot the ball well…. Tonight I did a great job of playing off my teammates. Feeding our big guys in the post and the ball eventually found me,” Thompson said.

Erik Spoelstra Praises Red-Hot Klay Thompson

Following the win over Indiana, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra praised Thompson for his strong play against the Pacers

“He has an exponential possibility factor for this team. He always will provide the gravity but he is the definition of ignitable and when he gets on a roll like that, he’s really tough to stop,” Spoelstra said.

If Thompson can really start to get hot for the Heat, it makes them that much more dangerous, as it gives them a key outside shooter for Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo to kick the ball out to, and we saw that on full display for Miami against the Pacers in this game.